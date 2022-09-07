It’s time to register for the Run for Hope, a fundraiser event organized by the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. (Submitted)

Run for Hope will follow repaired Coquihalla River trails

Registration only $10 and supports Fraser Canyon Hospital

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) and Auxiliary to the Fraser Canyon Hospital are hosting this year’s Run for Hope. The annual 5K run/walk loop starts and finishes at Fraser Canyon Hospital, with a great mix of road and trail along the Coquihalla river and through Thacker Park.

Run For Hope is held Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9 a.m., with registration starting at 8 a.m.

“The route is still absolutely stunning,” said Liz Harris, executive director of FVHCF. “We are happy to see that the trail along the Coquihalla has been repaired from last year’s flood damage. As we use the route not only because of the beauty but, because all types of abilities can do it. We have seen runners, dog walkers, strollers, and Garrison Running Co. will be guiding the participants. It is truly a fun event for the whole family.”

Registration is $10 for each participant. This year there is an online pledge system to help participants raise funds.

Funds raised will go to support needed equipment for Fraser Canyon Hospital. For more information and to register, visit fvhcf.ca/runforhope or call the office at 1-877-661-0314.

