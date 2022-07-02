The annual Rotary Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Chilliwack on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The 2022 parade is set for Dec. 3. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Rotary Christmas Parade returns to downtown Chilliwack this year, volunteers needed

‘We are looking forward to returning this year with our much-loved parade,’ says organizer

Chilliwack’s festive Christmas parade is back.

“After two long years, we are delighted to return to the streets of Chilliwack for the annual Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade in 2022,” said parade co-ordinator Lynn Swanson.

It is set to roll through the streets of downtown Chilliwack on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Organizers had to cancel the parade in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“But now everyone is ready to celebrate and we are looking forward to returning this year with our much-loved parade.”

A new route is planned this year with the parade starting and ending at Chilliwack Senior Secondary School.

Swanson said there will be “lots of new features and surprises in store for spectators.”

Keep an eye out for more details to come, including how folks can participate, volunteer, sponsor, or be a spectator. More info will be coming soon to chilliwackchristmasparade.com.

