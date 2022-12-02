Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack will once again be livestreamed

Folks who cannot make it out to the parade can watch it online from their own home

Santa waves to kids and adults as the annual Rotary Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Chilliwack on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Those who can’t make it to the Christmas parade in downtown Chilliwack will still be able to watch the whole thing from home.

The Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade will once again be livestreamed online on ChillTV, starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

It is the first Christmas parade since 2019.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and will taking a new route this year, leaving Chilliwack Secondary School and heading west towards Five Corners.

Also new this year will be a food drive.

There will be about a dozen bins along the parade route where people will be able to drop off non-perishable food items on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will also be a few bins set up at the marshalling area, located at Chilliwack Secondary School.

The goal is to collect 1,000 items for the Chilliwack Salvation Army food bank.

To watch the Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade online, go to chilltv.ca.

For more info and for updates, go to chilliwackchristmasparade.ca.

