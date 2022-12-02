Santa waves to kids and adults as the annual Rotary Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Chilliwack on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Santa waves to kids and adults as the annual Rotary Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Chilliwack on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack will once again be livestreamed

Folks who cannot make it out to the parade can watch it online from their own home

Those who can’t make it to the Christmas parade in downtown Chilliwack will still be able to watch the whole thing from home.

The Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade will once again be livestreamed online on ChillTV, starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

It is the first Christmas parade since 2019.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and will taking a new route this year, leaving Chilliwack Secondary School and heading west towards Five Corners.

READ MORE: New route announced for Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack

Also new this year will be a food drive.

There will be about a dozen bins along the parade route where people will be able to drop off non-perishable food items on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will also be a few bins set up at the marshalling area, located at Chilliwack Secondary School.

The goal is to collect 1,000 items for the Chilliwack Salvation Army food bank.

READ MORE: Donations for food bank being collected at Christmas parade in Chilliwack

To watch the Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade online, go to chilltv.ca.

For more info and for updates, go to chilliwackchristmasparade.ca.

READ MORE: Rotary Christmas Parade set to roll through downtown Chilliwack for 1st time since 2019

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasRotary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man designs ‘turtlepods’ – mobile personal shelter prototypes to assist the unhoused

Just Posted

Santa waves to kids and adults as the annual Rotary Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Chilliwack on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack will once again be livestreamed

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon announcing almost $10 million for Cultus Lake Park waste water treatment plant. ( Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Cultus Lake Park to receive almost $10M for new wastewater treatment plant

SARA For Women executive director Michelle Puffer says there is a great need for more capacity in all of the housing and program areas for which they provide service. / Submitted Photo
SARA for Women in immediate need of donations for holiday season

Emergency crews were called to the westbound Lickman Road onramp for a semi-truck with a ruptured fuel tank on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Google Maps)
Emergency crews called to Hwy 1 onramp for semi-truck with ruptured fuel tank