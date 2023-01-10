Regenerative agriculture takes centre stage at Pacific Agriculture Show in Abbotsford

This year’s Pacific Agriculture Show will be held Jan. 26 to 28 at Tradex in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Regenerative agriculture is the hot topic at this year’s Pacific Agriculture Show at Tradex in Abbotsford from Jan. 26 to 28.

As Western Canada’s largest agricultural event, showcasing what’s new, exciting and cutting edge in farming has always been a big part of their mandate.

A new initiative this year is that all trade-show visitors may attend Thursday’s Regenerative Agriculture and the Agritech/Innovation, and Friday’s Every Chef Needs a Farmer and Feed BC programs free of charge with their admission to the trade-show floor.

“After navigating the past few years of the pandemic, we’re thrilled to celebrate our 25th year of the show with the entire community,” said Jim Shepard, producer of the Pacific Agriculture Show. “From rising food costs to regenerative agriculture, there are many new issues affecting our local farmers and the future of Canadian growers.”

This year’s event showcases the latest and most innovative equipment and technology. Thousands of farmers and agri-food producers will attend to compare and investigate what over 300 exhibitors have to make their operation more efficient.

“The size and scope of this year’s show is greater than last year,” said Shepard, mainly due to relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. “We’re in better shape this year. A lot of exhibitors couldn’t cross the border last year.”

Technological advancements have been made in every aspect of farming, including autonomous tractors, vertical farming, drones, and software and hardware breakthroughs. Shepard says the high-tech revolution continues to shape the way farmers grow their business.

“How do we feed eight billion people?” asks Shepard. “With climate change and flooding and all the different wild cards we haven’t seen before, the B.C. government has become very interested in regenerative agriculture.”

A Regenerative Agriculture and Growers’ Short Course will be presented by the BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food together with the Lower Mainland Horticultural Improvement Association at this year’s show

B.C.’s agriculture industry is unique in its diversity, and the show attracts attendance from all the livestock and horticulture sectors, including: dairy, cattle, poultry, equine, hogs, llamas, alpacas, vegetable, berry, grape, bulb, ornamentals, hothouse, flower and shrub growing and more.

“Agriculture is so high tech and relevant now,” Shepard said. “Our best and our brightest need to know there is a future in the industry.”

Shepard points out the emerging cannabis field as just another farming stream that young and old alike can pursue.

Industry leaders and experts will also be in attendance throughout the show. This includes the BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food and the City of Abbotsford Economic Development. The Agri-Tech Venture Acceleration Program will also be on site, featuring startup and early-stage agri-tech companies in the Fraser Valley.

The Pacific Agriculture Show takes place Jan. 26 to 28 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Tradex at the Abbotsford International Airport. Visit agricultureshow.net for more information or to purchase tickets.

abbotsfordAgricultural Show