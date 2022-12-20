The “mischievous cow” in action Dec. 3. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

The “mischievous cow” in action Dec. 3. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

RCMP on the lookout for a … ‘troublesome cow’

‘Cow’ left footprints, not hoof prints, in Island city after ringing doorbell earlier this month

Campbell River RCMP are on the lookout for a mischievous cow in the neighborhood surrounding Penfield school.

According to police, on Dec. 3 shortly before 10 p.m., the “slender dairy cow” – actually, someone with a shock of blonde hair dressed up as a cow – ascended the stairs to a home in the Penfield area. The cow then rang the doorbell, but neglected to stick around to talk to the owner who opened the door shortly after. No hoofprints were left, but what were found were footprints with a swoosh in them.

READ MORE: Cars and their abandonment: Quadra Island Crime Report, Dec. 5-10

Police are actively looking for the farmer that may be missing this unique cow.

“Many people may consider the game of nicky nine doors a harmless prank, and we are sure there are adults in the community who remember playing the game in good fun as youth,” explained RCMP Campbell River Constable Maury Tyre.

“Unfortunately, in the Penfield area, what we have are some young people that have taken the game too far. Items in yards have been broken in haste and the repetitive nature of the events which have occurred as late as 3 a.m. has stretched beyond fun to disturbing to many residents in the area. On more than one occasion the young people have ended up being physically apprehended by residents who have hit their breaking point.”

Police are hoping that some of the older members of the herd can teach the young calves what is fun and what is criminal mischief in order to prevent further disturbance calls in the area.

If have any information on this, or any other crime, call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sardis Secondary environmental club donates $500 in supplies to cat shelter in Chilliwack
Next story
VIDEO: Chilliwack Toyota-Fix Auto Christmas car recipient ‘the first person to help someone in need’

Just Posted

Kim Dixon reacts after being told on Dec. 20, 2022 that she is this year’s Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway recipient at Fix Auto on Young Road in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Toyota-Fix Auto Christmas car recipient ‘the first person to help someone in need’

Shelters in Abbotsford took in 250 people on Monday night, as a winter storm brought more than 20 cm of snow and temperatures dipped to nearly -20 C. There is no warming shelter during the day in Abbotsford, and the storm is expected to last until Friday. (Submitted/Jesse Wegenast)
‘A sea of mats’: Abbotsford extreme weather shelters run overcapacity through winter storm

It’s budget time at Chilliwack City Hall and the 2023 financial plan is up for first and second reading in chambers on Dec. 20, 2022. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Inflation, supply-chain pressure had ‘significant’ impact on Chilliwack budget

Chad Martz, operations manager, Hungry for Life International, in his Chilliwack office with a map of countries they’ve been to. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Love letter from the people of Chilliwack to those suffering in Ukraine

Pop-up banner image