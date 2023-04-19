Public can watch Chilliwack artist create sustainably made sculpture in celebration of Earth Day

A Chilliwack artist will be celebrating Earth Day by working on a piece of artwork made from recycled materials outside an arts venue in Chilliwack.
“To mark Earth Day, I am welcoming the public to see me work on a sustainably made sculpture on April 20, 21 and 22,” said Sylvie Roussel-Janssens.
This event will take place outside the Chilliwack Cultural Centre each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It is an opportunity for the public to witness sustainability values at work in a creative way.”
The finished piece will be a 42-by-42-inch light sculpture made out of recycled welded wire, and recycled and discarded plastic. The integrated lighting for this indoor/outdoor piece will be LED.
The event was made possible in part due to funding provided by the City of Chilliwack through the Neighbourhood Grant – Celebration and Activity program.
