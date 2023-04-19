Chilliwack light sculpture artist Sylvie Roussel-Janssens, seen here in 2019, will be working on a sustainably made piece outside the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in celebration of Earth Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack light sculpture artist Sylvie Roussel-Janssens, seen here in 2019, will be working on a sustainably made piece outside the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in celebration of Earth Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Public can watch Chilliwack artist create sustainably made sculpture in celebration of Earth Day

Sylvie Roussel-Janssens will be outside Chilliwack Cultural Centre for 3 days making light sculpture

A Chilliwack artist will be celebrating Earth Day by working on a piece of artwork made from recycled materials outside an arts venue in Chilliwack.

“To mark Earth Day, I am welcoming the public to see me work on a sustainably made sculpture on April 20, 21 and 22,” said Sylvie Roussel-Janssens.

This event will take place outside the Chilliwack Cultural Centre each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It is an opportunity for the public to witness sustainability values at work in a creative way.”

The finished piece will be a 42-by-42-inch light sculpture made out of recycled welded wire, and recycled and discarded plastic. The integrated lighting for this indoor/outdoor piece will be LED.

The event was made possible in part due to funding provided by the City of Chilliwack through the Neighbourhood Grant – Celebration and Activity program.

Looking for more Earth Day events taking place in Chilliwack? Check out this listing of green events.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Earth Day

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Celebrate Earth Day by taking part in these green events in Chilliwack

Just Posted

A large police presence was on hand on July 5, 2021 on Clinton Avenue after the body of 44-year-old Christopher Hood was found in a parking lot of Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Man pleads guilty to 2021 killing in which victim was left in Abbotsford parking lot

Chilliwack light sculpture artist Sylvie Roussel-Janssens, seen here in 2019, will be working on a sustainably made piece outside the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in celebration of Earth Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Public can watch Chilliwack artist create sustainably made sculpture in celebration of Earth Day

Hundreds of union workers represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada were walking the picket line in Abbotsford on April 19. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Hundreds show up for first shift on public service picket line in Abbotsford

Chilliwack Coun. Jeff Shields said asking the province to assign a mediator in the transit strike was a ‘grand idea,’ at city hall on April 18, 2023. (Screenshot/ City of Chilliwack video)
Chilliwack joins regional district, other cities asking province to assign mediator in transit strike

Pop-up banner image