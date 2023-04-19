Public can watch Chilliwack artist create sustainably made sculpture in celebration of Earth Day

Sylvie Roussel-Janssens will be outside Chilliwack Cultural Centre for 3 days making light sculpture

Chilliwack light sculpture artist Sylvie Roussel-Janssens, seen here in 2019, will be working on a sustainably made piece outside the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in celebration of Earth Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A Chilliwack artist will be celebrating Earth Day by working on a piece of artwork made from recycled materials outside an arts venue in Chilliwack.

“To mark Earth Day, I am welcoming the public to see me work on a sustainably made sculpture on April 20, 21 and 22,” said Sylvie Roussel-Janssens.

This event will take place outside the Chilliwack Cultural Centre each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It is an opportunity for the public to witness sustainability values at work in a creative way.”

The finished piece will be a 42-by-42-inch light sculpture made out of recycled welded wire, and recycled and discarded plastic. The integrated lighting for this indoor/outdoor piece will be LED.

The event was made possible in part due to funding provided by the City of Chilliwack through the Neighbourhood Grant – Celebration and Activity program.

