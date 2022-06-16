Cupcake, an orphaned seal pup rescued from Harrison Lake, is eating multiple times a day after locals saved the exhausted pup from drifting on a log next to its deceased mother. (Photo/Deanna Boudreau)

Promising outlook for orphaned seal pup rescued in Harrison Lake

‘Cupcake’ is feeding well at Vancouver Aquarium

A baby harbour seal rescued from Harrison Lake this past weekend is on the mend.

Vancouver Aquarium spokesperson Todd Hauptman said the orphaned baby seal – a male nicknamed Cupcake – is feeding five times a day and receiving fluids under the meticulous care of the Marine Mammal Centre in Vancouver.

“Cupcake is still not out of the woods, but he’s responding well to treatment,” Hauptman told The Observer. “Everything points to a positive response.”

When he was admitted to the Marine Mammal Centre, Cupcake was exhausted but was alert and responsive. It’s too early to tell whether Cupcake will stay in Vancouver or ultimately be released into the wild, but statistically peaking, most pups rehabilitated at the Vancouver Aquarium are released.

Cupcake was discovered laying on a log last weekend, next to his dead mother. He was crying out for help, and locals answered, protecting the pup until he could be whisked off to safety.

