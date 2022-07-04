Starting July 8, 2022, there will be a pop-up StoryWalk every Friday morning at a different park in Chilliwack during the months of July and August. Above, kids check out a StoryWalk in Vedder Park on March 7, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Pop-up StoryWalk coming to 8 different Chilliwack parks this summer

Folks can read stories every Friday morning during the outdoor literacy event

Stories will be popping up in eight parks throughout Chilliwack this summer.

Starting July 8, there will be a pop-up StoryWalk every Friday morning at a different park during the months of July and August.

StoryWalk is an outdoor literacy event where people read a children’s story spread out page-by-page along an outdoor path. Laminated pages from the book will be attached to wooden stakes in the park.

This combines three critical elements for overall family health: early literacy learning, family engagement outdoors, and physical activity.

READ MORE: Permanent StoryWalk installed in Yarrow using local trees, funding and craftsmanship

Chilliwack Learning Society has partnered with Child Care Resource and Referral to host the events which run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Friday from July 8 to Aug. 26.

Here’s the list of pop-up StoryWalks in Chilliwack:

July 8 Barber Park – Henley and Barber

July 15 Phillipson Family Park – Sylvan Drive

July 22 Lazenby Park – Lazenby off Ashwell

July 29 Laurelwood Park – off Tyson, Laurelwood Place

Aug. 5 Guinet Park – Killarney and Topley

Aug. 12 Spruce Grove Park – Circle Drive

Aug. 19 Parker Park – Darlene Avenue

Aug. 26 Watson Park – Glengary and Glenmore

StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpellier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

 

