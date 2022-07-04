Pop-up StoryWalk coming to 8 different Chilliwack parks this summer

Folks can read stories every Friday morning during the outdoor literacy event

Starting July 8, 2022, there will be a pop-up StoryWalk every Friday morning at a different park in Chilliwack during the months of July and August. Above, kids check out a StoryWalk in Vedder Park on March 7, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Stories will be popping up in eight parks throughout Chilliwack this summer.

Starting July 8, there will be a pop-up StoryWalk every Friday morning at a different park during the months of July and August.

StoryWalk is an outdoor literacy event where people read a children’s story spread out page-by-page along an outdoor path. Laminated pages from the book will be attached to wooden stakes in the park.

This combines three critical elements for overall family health: early literacy learning, family engagement outdoors, and physical activity.

Chilliwack Learning Society has partnered with Child Care Resource and Referral to host the events which run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Friday from July 8 to Aug. 26.

Here’s the list of pop-up StoryWalks in Chilliwack:

July 8 Barber Park – Henley and Barber

July 15 Phillipson Family Park – Sylvan Drive

July 22 Lazenby Park – Lazenby off Ashwell

July 29 Laurelwood Park – off Tyson, Laurelwood Place

Aug. 5 Guinet Park – Killarney and Topley

Aug. 12 Spruce Grove Park – Circle Drive

Aug. 19 Parker Park – Darlene Avenue

Aug. 26 Watson Park – Glengary and Glenmore

StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpellier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

