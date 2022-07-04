Pop-up StoryWalk coming to 8 different Chilliwack parks this summer

Stories will be popping up in eight parks throughout Chilliwack this summer.
Starting July 8, there will be a pop-up StoryWalk every Friday morning at a different park during the months of July and August.
StoryWalk is an outdoor literacy event where people read a children’s story spread out page-by-page along an outdoor path. Laminated pages from the book will be attached to wooden stakes in the park.
This combines three critical elements for overall family health: early literacy learning, family engagement outdoors, and physical activity.
Chilliwack Learning Society has partnered with Child Care Resource and Referral to host the events which run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Friday from July 8 to Aug. 26.
Here’s the list of pop-up StoryWalks in Chilliwack:
July 8 Barber Park – Henley and Barber
July 15 Phillipson Family Park – Sylvan Drive
July 22 Lazenby Park – Lazenby off Ashwell
July 29 Laurelwood Park – off Tyson, Laurelwood Place
Aug. 5 Guinet Park – Killarney and Topley
Aug. 12 Spruce Grove Park – Circle Drive
Aug. 19 Parker Park – Darlene Avenue
Aug. 26 Watson Park – Glengary and Glenmore
StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpellier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
