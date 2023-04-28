PHOTOS/VIDEO: Spring sun shines down on Chilliwack Tulip Festival

Roanna Young (left) helps Eileen Soo put pins in the back of her dress during the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A bee lifts off from a flower at the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Val Gallina takes a selfie at the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People walk past rows of daffodils during the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A view of the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A view of the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Morgan Sommerville uses a Polaroid camera to take a photo at the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A view of the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

People soaked up the spring sun while viewing acres of tulips and other flowers during the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday.

After days of rain, the sun finally shone down on fields full of tulips, daffodils and hyacinths on April 27.

Opening on April 19, it was the latest start date ever for the 17th annual floral event due to cooler than average weather this spring.

A bee lifts off from a flower at the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Among the more than seven million bulbs planted throughout the 20-acre farm are 30 tulip varieties, 16 types of daffodils and five types of hyacinths.

Since the bulbs bloom at different times throughout the festival, organizers have included a ‘field updates’ page on the festival website. People can go there to see what tulips have opened up so they can plan their visit.

The Chilliwack Tulip Festival runs daily, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting April 19, for approximately three to four weeks.

Tickets are available online only. Prices vary for adults, seniors, children, and bus groups. Book at least one day in advance to save $5 per person. Sunrise tickets (6 a.m. to 7 a.m.) will be available on weekends.

The fields are located at 41310 Royalwood Dr., just off Highway 1. Parking is free. For complete details, including ticket pricing and purchasing, visit chilliwacktulipfest.com.

Morgan Sommerville uses a Polaroid camera to take a photo at the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

