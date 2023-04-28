PHOTOS/VIDEO: Chilliwack Secondary students celebrate diversity with Cultural Day

Students dance during Chilliwack Senior Secondary’s Cultural Day on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A teacher hold flags of various countries in a mug during Chilliwack Senior Secondary’s Cultural Day on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Students get henna tattoos drawn on their hands and arms during Chilliwack Senior Secondary’s Cultural Day on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Grade 9 student Houssam Alkhalaf (left) takes a photo of his friends during Chilliwack Senior Secondary’s Cultural Day on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A henna tattoo is applied to a student’s hand during Chilliwack Senior Secondary’s Cultural Day on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A multicultural event filled the halls of a Chilliwack high school on Thursday.

Chilliwack Secondary School hosted its first Cultural Day on April 27, organized by the school’s Students of Colour Association.

Many students wore cultural attire that day and the lunchtime event also included a Mehndi table where people got henna tattoos, photo booth, food truck and cultural dancing. A group photo was taken of all the students who wore cultural clothing.

The event was organized by students Zara Shahid, Sara Shahid and Hannah Simmonds.

Simmonds said they want to “inspire” other schools to do the same.

“A cultural day at school is very beneficial and we hope to share this idea,” she said.

