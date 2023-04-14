PHOTOS: Power of the Flower on display at Bradner Hall in Abbotsford all weekend

The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Bradner Flower Show is blooming all weekend long in Abbotsford.

The annual event kicked off on the morning of April 14 and runs through to Sunday, April 16. This year’s theme is the Power of the Flower.

There are hundreds of displays of daffodils, arts, crafts and gardening ideas. Guests can visit the tea room for homemade soups, sandwiches and goodies. The event, and the kitchen, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $2.50, and proceeds from cut flower sales will be donated to Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

The event is held at Bradner Hall, 5305 Bradner Road.

