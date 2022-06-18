PHOTOS: People line shores of Cultus Lake for annual Father’s Day weekend fishing derby

Five-year-old Adalyn Geddert gets tips from her grandfather Steve Czeck during the 15th annual Cultus Lake Pikeminnow and Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby at Main Beach on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take part in the 15th annual Cultus Lake Pikeminnow and Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby at Main Beach on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take part in the 15th annual Cultus Lake Pikeminnow and Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby at Main Beach on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take part in the 15th annual Cultus Lake Pikeminnow and Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby at Main Beach on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Darren Geddert fishes at Main Beach in Cultus Lake as four-year-old Nixon tosses rocks into the water. The two were taking part in the 15th annual Cultus Lake Pikeminnow and Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take part in the 15th annual Cultus Lake Pikeminnow and Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby at Main Beach on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take part in the 15th annual Cultus Lake Pikeminnow and Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby at Main Beach on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Anglers of all ages were out at Main Beach in Cultus Lake for an annual Father’s Day weekend fishing derby.

The 15th annual Cultus Lake Pikeminnow and Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby, presented by the Eastern Fraser Valley Lions Clubs, took place Saturday, June 18.

This year’s event looked different than past derbies in that folks mostly lined the shores of the lake instead of docks. The docks at Main Beach were removed after they were severely damaged following several atmospheric rivers in November.

People who were out fishing stated it was more difficult to catch the pikeminnow and smallmouth bass since there were no docks.

Pikeminnow prey on juvenile Cultus Lake sockeye and smallmouth bass are an illegally introduced invasive species. The derby helps the recovery of the Cultus Lake sockeye population.

Watch The Progress for results of the Cultus Lake Pikeminnow and Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby later.

