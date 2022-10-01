PHOTOS: People come together for Truth and Reconciliation Powwow in Chilliwack

People take part in the intertribal dance during the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Gerald Gabriel of Lil’wat Nation takes part in the intertribal dance during the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) From left, the ‘Every child matters’ flag, eagle staff and Canadian flag are brought into the arena during a grand entry at the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Carol Cailing of Chilliwack braids the hair of her niece Pearl James during the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take part in the intertribal dance during the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A woman takes part in the intertribal dance during the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Sage Hillz was the host drum at the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Teresa Walker takes part in the intertribal dance during the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Dancers and spectators join hands during the intertribal dance at the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Beads are added to a small drum during the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take part in the intertribal dance during the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Russell Cardinal of Plains Cree in Alberta takes part in the intertribal dance during the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Brian Lester of Lil’wat Nation takes part in the intertribal dance during the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The booming of drums and a full spectrum of colours filled the gym as people took part in the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday.

Oct. 1 marked the second day of the new powwow, started by Rick Joe of Chilliwack.

After the first grand entry of the day on Saturday, dancers in regalia and spectators joined hands and moved to the beat of host drum Sage Hillz during the intertribal dance.

That dance was followed by traditional dancing throughout the afternoon. A second grand entry was set for 7 p.m.

Many vendors were setup throughout the venue selling jewelry, clothing, moccasins, art and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

The two-day powwow followed another event organized by Joe that same weekend. On the morning of Friday (Sept. 30), hundreds of people came together for a walk and ceremony in honour of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

