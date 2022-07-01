PHOTOS: Pancake breakfast hosted by Kiwanis Club kicks off Canada Day 2022 in Chilliwack

Canada Day 2022 in Chilliwack kicked off with a hearty pancake breakfast at Evergreen Hall.
Residents came out to gather together for the first time on July 1 since 2019.
Pancakes and sausages were cooked and served up by volunteers with the local Kiwanis Club.
A lineup of music followed by fireworks is scheduled this evening at Townsend Park.
There are also some daytime swimming and skating and public facilities as well.
