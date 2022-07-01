PHOTOS: Pancake breakfast hosted by Kiwanis Club kicks off Canada Day 2022 in Chilliwack

A young Chilliwack resident celebrates Canada Day 2022 with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Kiwanis Club at Evergreen Hall on July 1. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress) Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl (left) and new Kiwanis Club member Amber Price (centre) hand out pancakes on Canada Day 2022 at Evergreen Hall on July 1. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress) Chilliwack residents celebrate Canada Day 2022 with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Kiwanis Club at Evergreen Hall on July 1. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress) Chilliwack residents, including Chilliwack RCMP Superintendent Davy Lee (second from left), celebrate Canada Day 2022 with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Kiwanis Club at Evergreen Hall on July 1. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress) Chilliwack residents celebrate Canada Day 2022 with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Kiwanis Club at Evergreen Hall on July 1. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress) Chilliwack residents celebrate Canada Day 2022 with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Kiwanis Club at Evergreen Hall on July 1. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress) The Chilliwack Harmony Chorus entertains residents at a pancake breakfast hosted by the Kiwanis Club at Evergreen Hall on July 1, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Canada Day 2022 in Chilliwack kicked off with a hearty pancake breakfast at Evergreen Hall.

Residents came out to gather together for the first time on July 1 since 2019.

Pancakes and sausages were cooked and served up by volunteers with the local Kiwanis Club.

A lineup of music followed by fireworks is scheduled this evening at Townsend Park.

There are also some daytime swimming and skating and public facilities as well.

