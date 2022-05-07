PHOTOS: Music students make noise at provincial drumline championships in Chilliwack

The Sardis Secondary senior drumline performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Abbotsford Senior Secondary School drumline performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Abbotsford Senior Secondary School drumline performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A student with the Collingwood School drumline from West Vancouver lies on the ground while performing in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Collingwood School drumline from West Vancouver performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Collingwood School drumline from West Vancouver performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Collingwood School drumline from West Vancouver performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Collingwood School drumline from West Vancouver performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Secondary drumline performs in the concert class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Abbotsford’s MEI Secondary drumline teacher Luke Hildebrandt pumps up his students before performing in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Abbotsford’s MEI Secondary drumline performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Abbotsford’s MEI Secondary drumline performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Abbotsford’s MEI Secondary drumline performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Sardis Secondary senior drumline performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Sardis Secondary senior drumline performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Sardis Secondary senior drumline performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Sardis Secondary senior drumline performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Harmony Project from Victoria performs in the alumni class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Sardis Secondary senior drumline performs in the intermediate class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Harmony Project from Victoria takes a break outside before performing in the alumni class of the Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. provincial championships at Sardis Secondary School on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The booming of drums filled Sardis Secondary School’s gym on Friday as high schools from across the province gathered for the B.C. drumline championships.

Sardis was the host school for the 2022 Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. Provincial Championships.

Eleven high school and middle school drumlines from nine different school, plus a handful of community drumlines performed at the competition on Friday, May 6.

There were seven drumlines competing in the concert class (juniors) and four in the intermediate division (seniors).

Abbotsford’s MEI Secondary took home first place in the intermediate class with a score of 89.9 out of 100.

The senior drumline from Sardis placed third (68.4) in the intermediate class and the juniors took home fifth (71.7) in the concert class.

(Above: Sardis Secondary School’s senior drumline performing live in the intermediate division.)

The groups were judged on drum skills, technical and music effect, and visuals (choreography) and scores are out of 100.

Some of the top groups, including Sardis, will be performing in the national virtual competition later this month.

Here are the full results from the 2022 Canadian Drumline Association’s B.C. Provincial Championships:

Intermediate Class

MEI Schools (Abbotsford) 89.9

Collingwood School (West Vancouver) 71.4

Sardis Secondary School – senior drumline 68.4

Abbotsford Senior Secondary School 66.5

Concert Class

A.L. Fortune (Enderby) 82.6

Belmont Secondary School (Victoria) 73.8

A.L. Fortune – junior drumline (Enderby) 73.7

Robert Bateman Secondary (Abbotsford) 72.4

Sardis Secondary School – junior drumline 71.7

Rockridge (West Vancouver) 70.3

Clayburn Middle School (Abbotsford) 65.9

Alumni Class

Harmony Project (Victoria) 73.5

