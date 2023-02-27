PHOTOS: Gallery of Chilliwack people and animals enjoying Sunday’s snow

Chilliwack resident were both fighting and enjoying a record dump of snow overnight Saturday (Feb. 25) to Sunday.
Environment Canada’s volunteer weather observer for Chilliwack Roger Pannett measured a record snowfall of 31 centimetres for Feb. 25.
While most of that snow technically fell Feb. 26, Pannett explained that data recorded up to 7:30 a.m is logged in as the previous day’s data.
And while 31 centimetres was a lot, it was nothing compared to the snowiest day ever in Chilliwack 100 years ago.
On Feb. 14, 1923 a staggering 66 centimetres, more than two feet, fell on the area.
The Chilliwack Progress put out a call for snow photos on Sunday, this gallery includes some of our favourites.
