PHOTOS: Gallery of Chilliwack people and animals enjoying Sunday’s snow

Luisa Nestman posted this photo of two babies and a doggy. Zayn Rhys posted this photo of their cat’s first time in the snow. Amanda Friesen posted this driver stuck in a snow bank. Connie L. Nisbet posted this dreamy shot. Anna Janzen posted this pic of a goat in the snow. Aarti Pksh posted this photo of a man hard at work. Dana Morgan posted this photo of pure joy. Kori Sterling posted this stunning shot of two dogs jumping through the snow. Darlene Pedrosa posted this photo of backyard fun. Flor Questa Bevilacqua posted this shot of sledding down a hill. Luisa Nestman posted this photo of two babies and a doggy. Melanie Hughes sent in this photo of Cultus Lake. Amara Jacklynne Moore posted this photo of her two-and-a-half-year-old helping shovel the snow. Fleita Kelly posted this photo at top of the hill at Watson Glen Park. Pamela Babuin posted this photo of a snow person looking to hitch a ride to Hawaii.

Chilliwack resident were both fighting and enjoying a record dump of snow overnight Saturday (Feb. 25) to Sunday.

Environment Canada’s volunteer weather observer for Chilliwack Roger Pannett measured a record snowfall of 31 centimetres for Feb. 25.

While most of that snow technically fell Feb. 26, Pannett explained that data recorded up to 7:30 a.m is logged in as the previous day’s data.

And while 31 centimetres was a lot, it was nothing compared to the snowiest day ever in Chilliwack 100 years ago.

On Feb. 14, 1923 a staggering 66 centimetres, more than two feet, fell on the area.

The Chilliwack Progress put out a call for snow photos on Sunday, this gallery includes some of our favourites.

