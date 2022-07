After a week of events, the celebration wrapped up with a day-long party in Heritage Park

Mission’s Fraser River Heritage Park was the site of the annual Fraser Valley Pride celebration. After a full week of events, the week came to a close with a day-long (July 16) celebration at the park.

The event featured drumming, speeches, a march, vendors, food trucks, music, a drag show, and more.

Organizers called it a celebration of everyone.