PHOTOS: Fraser Valley Classic Car Show shines in Chilliwack

People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
The Sardis Secondary Drumline performs during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)The Sardis Secondary Drumline performs during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The grounds of the University of the Fraser Valley Chilliwack campus were filled with shiny antique and collector vehicles on Saturday.

Hundreds of people came out to the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show hosted by the Fraser Valley British Motor Club on June 11.

The event was a fundraiser for the Chilliwack General Hospital through the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Classic Car Show is back in Chilliwack

The next classic car show in Chilliwack is the Fortin’s Village Classic Car Show which returns to the streets of the downtown area on Sunday, June 26.

READ MORE: Village Classic Car Show to kick off event season in Downtown Chilliwack

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Car ShowscarsfundraiserPhoto Galleries

Previous story
National Indigenous Peoples Day to be celebrated in Chilliwack with 3 separate events

Just Posted

People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Fraser Valley Classic Car Show shines in Chilliwack

A man dances in the Spirit of the People Powwow at Tzeachten Sports Field on Aug. 9, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
National Indigenous Peoples Day to be celebrated in Chilliwack with 3 separate events

Folks take part in Greendale Days (circa 1990s). After about a 20-year absence, Greendale Acres is bringing back the community event on June 18. (Submitted by Vanessa Oddy)
Chilliwack businesses collaborate to bring back Greendale Days

People look at industrial equipment during the Ritchie Bros. auction in Nisku, Alta., Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. says its revenues rose in the first quarter compared with a year ago even though the company is struggling to secure used equipment to sell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
B.C.’s biggest ever auction held in Chilliwack brought in $35 million in sales