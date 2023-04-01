PHOTOS: Folks applaud as farmer, 95, plows again at 101st Chilliwack Plowing Match

Dave Reid, 95, plows a portion of Denis Ryan’s plot during the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Reid, who uses a walker and hasn’t competed in plowing in years, had the chance to plow again thanks to the kind gesture by Ryan (right). (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Denis Ryan lifts the reins over 95-year-old Dave Reid’s head before he is helped back to his walker. Ryan let Reid plow a portion of his plot during the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Dave Reid, 95, is helped to his walker after plowing a portion of Denis Ryan’s plot during the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match took place at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Dugan Montjoy of Lillooet, B.C. competes in the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A total of 19 people competed in the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Phil Rogers of Lillooet, B.C. competes in the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A total of 19 people competed in the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A total of 19 people competed in the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A total of 19 people competed in the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Sod is turned during the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Jim Mar competes in the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A total of 19 people competed in the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Farmers chat during the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Heinz Berger checks out a 1942 Massey-Harris 101 super tractor during the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Phil Rogers of Lillooet, B.C. rests during the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Phil Rogers of Lillooet, B.C. competes in the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Dugan Montjoy of Lillooet, B.C. laughs during the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A team of horses is tied up during the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People chat during the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Sun, hail and rain came down on the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres on Saturday.

There were 19 people who competed in the historic farming competition on April 1, including five in the conventional plow class, two in the reversible, five in the antique/open class, three teams of horses, and four in the mayor class.

The public got to try their hand at plowing this year, which was one of the new features along with a beer garden.

But one of the most memorable moments of the day was when a 95-year-old Chilliwack farmer got behind a team of horses for the first time in a years to plow a small portion of one of the competitor’s rows.

On Saturday, Dave Reid of Chilliwack used his walker and rolled it across the bumpy earth to get to Dennis Ryan’s plowing plot. He stepped into the furrow, stood behind the two white workhorses and was helped by Ryan as the reins were put over his head.

Reid grabbed the handles of the plow and started walking.

People applauded as he plowed a part of one of the last rows of Ryan’s plot.

“Didn’t think I could do it, did ya?” he said walking away from the plow with a smile.

Reid competed in his first Chilliwack Plowing Match when he was 11 years old in 1939. He competed for years, took a break, and then got back into it in the 1980s.

Over the years, he was in 38 plowing competitions and won 37, he added proudly.

