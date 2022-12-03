PHOTOS: Estimated 15,000 people came out for Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People braved the subzero temperatures on Saturday and flocked to downtown Chilliwack for the first Christmas parade in town since 2019.
The Rotary Christmas Parade rolled along a new route through the streets of Chilliwack on the evening of Dec. 3.
It’s estimated that about 15,000 people came out for the event.
There were more than 60 parade entries, including marching bands, vintage cars, horses, Darth Vader, and people handing out candy and toys.
As usual, Santa was at the end of the parade and this year his sleigh was being pulled by a Harley Davidson. He was also low enough to the ground that he was able to high-five people and shake hands with children as he rode through the parade.
To watch the full parade, see the video links here. Below is a short Facebook live video.
