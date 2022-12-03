PHOTOS: Estimated 15,000 people came out for Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack

Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

People braved the subzero temperatures on Saturday and flocked to downtown Chilliwack for the first Christmas parade in town since 2019.

The Rotary Christmas Parade rolled along a new route through the streets of Chilliwack on the evening of Dec. 3.

It’s estimated that about 15,000 people came out for the event.

There were more than 60 parade entries, including marching bands, vintage cars, horses, Darth Vader, and people handing out candy and toys.

As usual, Santa was at the end of the parade and this year his sleigh was being pulled by a Harley Davidson. He was also low enough to the ground that he was able to high-five people and shake hands with children as he rode through the parade.

To watch the full parade, see the video links here. Below is a short Facebook live video.

READ MORE: Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack will once again be livestreamed

READ MORE: New route announced for Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack

READ MORE: Donations for food bank being collected at Christmas parade in Chilliwack

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasCity of ChilliwackParadePhoto GalleriesRotarySanta Claus

Previous story
Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack will once again be livestreamed

Just Posted

Thousands of people came out to the Rotary Christmas Parade in downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Estimated 15,000 people came out for Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack

GW Graham football
Agonizing defeat for Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies in AAA football championship game

Santa waves to kids and adults as the annual Rotary Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Chilliwack on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack will once again be livestreamed

This house at 9365 Edward St. in Chilliwack was completely covered in lights in 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Help make Lower Mainland brighter by adding favourite Christmas lights displays to map