PHOTOS: Dry conditions don’t hinder massive bald eagle gathering along Harrison River

Though water levels were low in the unusually dry Harrison River this year, the bald eagles came all the same.
Every year, the Harrison River teems with spawning salmon, making for a veritable all-you-can-eat buffet for bald eagles migrating from the north. There’s such a large gathering that every year, photographers and bird watchers flock to sites like the Kilby Historic Site or Sandpiper Golf Course in the Harrison Mills area to watch thousands of eagles congregate.
For 25 years, the Bald Eagle Festival held in Harrison Mills drew in crowds to witness the migration and the sheer number of eagles that gather in the area as they feast on the spawning salmon. The event’s legacy lives on as Tourism Harrison River Valley began hosting the Season of the Wild, a celebration of local wildlife such as salmon, sturgeon and eagles, spanning the fall and early winter months.
