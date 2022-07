Submitted by Vanessa Corke Submitted by Brenda Hughes Submitted by Michelle Van Vugt Submitted by Corinne Kriegl “Taken by my wife Heather, near Vedder Bridge, when we went for a Canada Day stroll,” writes Ken Maltby. (Submitted by Ken Maltby) Submitted by Brooke Vermeer Submitted by Terry Allin Submitted by Laura Fleming

People in Chilliwack and across the nation celebrated Canada Day on July 1.

We asked readers on social media to share their photos of the 155th annual event. Here are some of them.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Soapbox derby, parade returned to Columbia Valley on Canada Day near Chilliwack

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCanada DayPhoto Galleries