PHOTOS: Birchwood pie fundraiser in Chilliwack raises money for Alzheimer Society

Marietta Palcis with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence pies one of her managers in the face during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kelly Cromarty with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence pies one of her managers in the face during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Ron Killer with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence gets pied in the face during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Ron Killer with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence reacts after being pied in the face several times during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Staff with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence pie their managers in the face during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kirstin Truman with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence gives the thumbs up after being pied in the face several times during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Staff with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence lined up to pie their managers for a good cause on Thursday.

Some of the 30 staff members paid $5 per ‘pie’ for plates filled with whipped cream so they could smoosh them into the faces of their managers on May 19.

The team brought in $210 and all money raised went to the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

RELATED: Walk for Alzheimer’s honours Chilliwack woman, 44, with disease

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alzheimer's Diseasefundraiser