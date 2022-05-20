PHOTOS: Birchwood pie fundraiser in Chilliwack raises money for Alzheimer Society

Marietta Palcis with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence pies one of her managers in the face during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Kelly Cromarty with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence pies one of her managers in the face during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Ron Killer with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence gets pied in the face during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Ron Killer with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence reacts after being pied in the face several times during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Staff with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence pie their managers in the face during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Kirstin Truman with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence gives the thumbs up after being pied in the face several times during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Staff with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence lined up to pie their managers for a good cause on Thursday.

Some of the 30 staff members paid $5 per ‘pie’ for plates filled with whipped cream so they could smoosh them into the faces of their managers on May 19.

The team brought in $210 and all money raised went to the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

RELATED: Walk for Alzheimer’s honours Chilliwack woman, 44, with disease

 

