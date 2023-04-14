PHOTOS: Abbotsford’s skies a kaleidoscope of colours with double rainbow at sunset

Readers submitted photos as the sky lit up with a rainbow of colours

A double rainbow hits an orange splash of the sky in Abbotsford on April 13. (Danielle McLean/Submitted)

Thursday evening’s sunset was a kaleidoscope of colours throughout the Fraser Valley, with a vibrant double rainbow featuring prominently in the skies in Abbotsford.

NASA explains that rainbows are made when sunlight shines through raindrops, spray or mist.

While double rainbows are even more exciting than the single rainbow, they aren’t that uncommon. But there is some science behind how they form, and why we see them.

The brighter rainbow of the pair is called the primary rainbow, and the red is always on top. A double rainbow appears when light is refracted twice inside each raindrop. If you look closely, you’ll notice that the double rainbow is in reverse order.

Enjoy this gallery of photos below, just a handful of those submitted to the Abbotsford News on Thursday night.

A double rainbow ends in a golden and green field in Abbotsford on April 13. (Emily van Arkel/Submitted)

A double rainbow against a darkening sky in Abbotsford on April 13. (Jacquie DeKroon/Submitted)

The sky was dramatic on April 13 in Abbotsford, with bursts of colour and a vibrant double rainbow on display. (Leigh-Anne Hellinger/Submitted)

A symmetrical look at a double rainbow that appeared against dramatic skies at sunset in Abbotsford on April 13. (Sonja Hieltjes Kostuk/Submitted)

The pot of gold seemed to be close in Abbotsford with golden skies adding to the drama. (Leanne Olson/Submitted)