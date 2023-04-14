PHOTOS: Abbotsford’s skies a kaleidoscope of colours with double rainbow at sunset

Thursday evening’s sunset was a kaleidoscope of colours throughout the Fraser Valley, with a vibrant double rainbow featuring prominently in the skies in Abbotsford.
NASA explains that rainbows are made when sunlight shines through raindrops, spray or mist.
While double rainbows are even more exciting than the single rainbow, they aren’t that uncommon. But there is some science behind how they form, and why we see them.
The brighter rainbow of the pair is called the primary rainbow, and the red is always on top. A double rainbow appears when light is refracted twice inside each raindrop. If you look closely, you’ll notice that the double rainbow is in reverse order.
Enjoy this gallery of photos below, just a handful of those submitted to the Abbotsford News on Thursday night.
