PHOTOS: ’70s themed Yarrow Days parade filled with peace and love

Thousands of people were at the parade during the 50th annual Yarrow Days celebration on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
The streets of Yarrow were swarming with people as thousands took in the parade during the 50th annual Yarrow Days celebration on Saturday, June 4.

In honour of the annual family-friendly event, which started in the ’70s, this year’s theme is ‘Feelin’ Groovy.’

Events continue all weekend (June 4 and 5). Click here for more.

READ MORE: Yarrow Days marks 50th anniversary with ‘Feelin’ Groovy’ theme

