PHOTO: Chilliwack mom tries to recreate her photo in the newspaper 30 years later with her daughter

Shana Ethier’s photo on a swing appeared in 1992 so she brought her daughter Sawyer to the same spot

A photo of Shana Ethier (left) appeared in The Chilliwack Times on Aug. 15, 1992. The Yarrow mother brought her daughter Sawyer to Yarrow Pioneer Park on Aug. 15, 2022 to recreate the photo. (Chilliwack Times file/ Shana Ethier photo)

Thirty years ago, Shana Ethier’s photo on a swing in Yarrow Pioneer Park appeared on page 13 of The Chilliwack Times with a photo kicker headline, “Too much fun.”

Shana was two-and-a-half years old when the photo was taken and when it appeared in the Saturday, August 15, 1992 edition of the paper.

So, on August 15, 2022, two weeks ago and exactly 30 years later, Shana took her 22-month-old little daughter Sawyer to the same spot to try to recreate the photo.

“I thought I’d pass this along as its kind of a cool thing,” Shana said via email. “My parents have this newspaper clipping from the (newspaper) from 30 years ago today, August 15, 1992, of myself on a swing set in Yarrow Park. So today, I took my daughter exactly 30 years later to our neighbourhood park, Yarrow Pioneer Park and tried to snap the same photo of her.”

With a near identical smile, swinging in the air, the two images side-by-side display the joy of youth.

The Chilliwack Times closed at the end of 2016 and merged with The Chilliwack Progress.

