Parkinson SuperWalk happening in Chilliwack and Abbotsford this summer

Annual fundraiser event for Parkinson Society British Columbia takes place Sept. 10

An annual walk to raise funds for Parkinson Society British Columbia is coming up in September.

In the Eastern Fraser Valley, the 32nd annual Parkinson SuperWalk is taking place in two cities – Chilliwack and Abbotsford – on Sept. 10.

Funds raised through the walk help the society continue to offer life-changing programs and services.

“At Parkinson Society British Columbia, we are inspired every day by the strength and resilience of our community. Together, we are united in our commitment to the advocacy, research, and fundraising efforts that are bringing us closer to a future without Parkinson’s disease,” said Marihah Hussainaly Farook, special events coordinator with the society.

​This year, the Parkinson SuperWalk will be held in 19 cities throughout B.C. on Sept. 10 and 11.

In Chilliwack, it takes place at the Landing Sports Centre (45530 Spadina Ave.) on Saturday, Sept. 10.​ Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.

In Abbotsford, the walk is at the Yale Secondary School track (34620 Old Yale Rd.) and it’s also happening on Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration is at 1 p.m., and the walk will begin at 2 p.m.

Folks can sign up as an individual participant, or join a team. To register, donate or for more info, go to www.parkinson.bc.ca/superwalk

