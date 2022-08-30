Located at 8445 Young Rd., The Waverly Seniors Village is hosting a picnic on September 12th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nothing’s Better than a picnic at The Waverly!

Join us for a family picnic on Grandparents Day Sunday September 11

The Waverly Seniors Village is a vibrant community filled with daily events and activities.

Sunday, September 11th will be an exciting event for our residents as we open our doors to the community from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.!

For now, or the future. For family or yourself, join The Waverly team for a day of refreshments, treats, entertainment and tours of our beautiful community.

Among the beautiful common areas are a theatre room – a welcoming space for residents to meet and enjoy fitness and stretching, weekly movies and art activities. Join us in the dining room for in house-cooked meals and refreshments throughout the day. Our dining room creates a pleasant atmosphere for our residents to connect with one another and socialize.

Another comforting aspect of calling The Waverly Seniors Village is that the team members genuinely care about residents and develop a customized care plan for each individual to ensure they are thriving each day. By tuning in to our residents interests and hobbies, they’re able to prepare an enjoyable atmosphere for all.

Please RSVP to Emily Dyck: Edyck@retirementconcepts.com or call: 604-799-1303

