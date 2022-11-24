Nominations open for annual Christmas car giveaway in Chilliwack

Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway an annual campaign where worthy resident is gifted used vehicle

This 2004 Toyota Camry LE will be given away to someone in Chilliwack for the 19th annual Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway. (Submitted)

Do you know someone in Chilliwack who needs a used car?

Once again, a local car dealership and auto repair business will be giving away an early Christmas present to a local resident or family.

The 19th Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway is an annual campaign where a worthy Chilliwack resident is gifted a used vehicle. This year, the car that will be given away is a gold-coloured 2004 Toyota Camry LE.

People can nominate an individual or family by writing a letter and sending it to Fix Auto. Every year, they get about 30 to 40 letters.

The car giveaway is not a lottery. The selection panel will read each letter and select the recipient based on the needs expressed in the nomination letter.

To nominate an individual or family write a letter (300 words or less) stating why the nominee is worthy of a special Christmas car giveaway.

People are asked to title the letters “Christmas Car Giveaway 2022.” Letters can be emailed to chilliwackeast@fixauto.com, or dropped off/mailed to Fix Auto Chilliwack, 8745 Young Rd., Chilliwack, V2P 4P3.

Fix Auto is accepting nominations from Thursday, Nov. 24 up until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

They surprise the winner each year with the used car just a few days before Christmas.

Last year, the winner was Trisha Mercer.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Car given to Chilliwack woman who goes ‘above and beyond’ for community

This year’s sponsors include: Valley Toyota, Fix Auto Chilliwack, Simpson Auto, Big O Tires, Hub Insurance Chilliwack, NAPA, Certified Auto Sound, and The Chilliwack Progress.

