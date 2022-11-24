Nominations open for annual Christmas car giveaway in Chilliwack

Do you know someone in Chilliwack who needs a used car?
Once again, a local car dealership and auto repair business will be giving away an early Christmas present to a local resident or family.
The 19th Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway is an annual campaign where a worthy Chilliwack resident is gifted a used vehicle. This year, the car that will be given away is a gold-coloured 2004 Toyota Camry LE.
People can nominate an individual or family by writing a letter and sending it to Fix Auto. Every year, they get about 30 to 40 letters.
The car giveaway is not a lottery. The selection panel will read each letter and select the recipient based on the needs expressed in the nomination letter.
To nominate an individual or family write a letter (300 words or less) stating why the nominee is worthy of a special Christmas car giveaway.
People are asked to title the letters “Christmas Car Giveaway 2022.” Letters can be emailed to chilliwackeast@fixauto.com, or dropped off/mailed to Fix Auto Chilliwack, 8745 Young Rd., Chilliwack, V2P 4P3.
Fix Auto is accepting nominations from Thursday, Nov. 24 up until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
They surprise the winner each year with the used car just a few days before Christmas.
This year’s sponsors include: Valley Toyota, Fix Auto Chilliwack, Simpson Auto, Big O Tires, Hub Insurance Chilliwack, NAPA, Certified Auto Sound, and The Chilliwack Progress.
