Nominations open for annual Christmas car giveaway in Chilliwack

Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway an annual campaign where worthy resident is gifted used vehicle

Do you know someone in Chilliwack who needs a used car?

Once again, a local car dealership and auto repair business will be giving away an early Christmas present to a local resident or family.

The 19th Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway is an annual campaign where a worthy Chilliwack resident is gifted a used vehicle. This year, the car that will be given away is a gold-coloured 2004 Toyota Camry LE.

People can nominate an individual or family by writing a letter and sending it to Fix Auto. Every year, they get about 30 to 40 letters.

The car giveaway is not a lottery. The selection panel will read each letter and select the recipient based on the needs expressed in the nomination letter.

To nominate an individual or family write a letter (300 words or less) stating why the nominee is worthy of a special Christmas car giveaway.

People are asked to title the letters “Christmas Car Giveaway 2022.” Letters can be emailed to chilliwackeast@fixauto.com, or dropped off/mailed to Fix Auto Chilliwack, 8745 Young Rd., Chilliwack, V2P 4P3.

Fix Auto is accepting nominations from Thursday, Nov. 24 up until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

They surprise the winner each year with the used car just a few days before Christmas.

Last year, the winner was Trisha Mercer.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Car given to Chilliwack woman who goes ‘above and beyond’ for community

This year’s sponsors include: Valley Toyota, Fix Auto Chilliwack, Simpson Auto, Big O Tires, Hub Insurance Chilliwack, NAPA, Certified Auto Sound, and The Chilliwack Progress.

 

This 2004 Toyota Camry LE will be given away to someone in Chilliwack for the 19th annual Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway. (Submitted)
