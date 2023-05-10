No more buying online: Mother’s Day plant sale returns as in-person event in Chilliwack

Grade 12 students at Sardis Secondary School prepare hanging baskets and patio planters on May 4, 2023 for their upcoming Mother’s Day Plant Sale. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Grade 12 students at Sardis Secondary School prepare hanging baskets and patio planters on May 4, 2023 for their upcoming Mother’s Day Plant Sale. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Grade 12 students at Sardis Secondary School prepare hanging baskets and patio planters on May 4, 2023 for their upcoming Mother’s Day Plant Sale. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Sardis Secondary School teacher Joe Massie (left) chats with Grade 11 students on May 4, 2023, leading up to their Mother’s Day Plant Sale. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Grade 11 students test the pH level of fertilizer on May 4, 2023, leading up to their Mother’s Day Plant Sale. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Grade 12 students at Sardis Secondary School prepare hanging baskets and patio planters on May 4, 2023 for their upcoming Mother’s Day Plant Sale. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A popular Mother’s Day plant sale is back this weekend in Chilliwack, and organizers couldn’t be more excited.

The annual Sardis Secondary School (SSS) Mother’s Day Plant Sale returns on Saturday, May 13.

“This will be our first year since 2019 that we’re going back to the full-on, in-person parking lot sale,” said agriculture teacher Tania Toth. “There will be no online sales.”

Although Toth said she loves that the event will be in-person only, what she’s looking forward to even more is the team atmosphere.

“We’re back to that whole ‘Let’s be a team.’ The kids get to be talking to customers and interacting which is the goal. That is the exciting piece of it.”

About 40 students in Grades 11 and 12 having been working on the plant sale since at least the beginning of March when they first started filling hanging baskets and patio planters with little starter plugs inside the greenhouse at SSS.

But the agriculture program is not just about planting flowers.

They learn about fertilizers, essential nutrients, pests and more. In the greenhouse they can control climate, temperature, water and UV rays, said fellow teacher Joe Massie.

On the morning The Progress stopped by to see what was growing inside the greenhouse, the students were learning how to adjust the finishing feed, a fertilizer which has higher potassium and lower nitrogen levels, which promotes budding and flower production.

Grade 11 student Feja Janssen, an exchange student from Belgium, said she has learned a lot of new things that she didn’t know before.

“I didn’t know any of the names of the plants and now I have learned them. Also, pest management – I knew it existed, but I didn’t know how to do it.”

She said she enjoys getting out of the classroom and into the greenhouse.

“I really like that it gives me lots of opportunities to learn with my hands. I can do a lot of stuff, I don’t have to sit in the classroom all the time.”

She’s one of dozens of teens who will be out bright and early for the annual plant sale – it starts at 7 a.m.

The two main items for sale will be hanging baskets at $35 each and patio planters for $40. All the plants are no-spray.

There will also be some six-packs of flowers, veggies and herbs: $4 per pack, or $20 for six six-packs. And yes, people can mix and match.

“All the money goes back into the agriculture program. We give away student bursaries for Grade 12 agriculture students that want to pursue post-secondary agriculture education,” Massie said.

He added that there are many costs that go into the ag program, including plants, soil, pots, fertilizers and pest management.

“We try to be self-sustaining… we want to run it more like a business so we can teach the students that business aspect of it as well,” Massie said.

The surplus funds from the plant sale go into their summer farm program (located on Richardson Avenue), field trips and extra activities.

“I think the community likes to support a non-profit program that has all the funds going straight back into education,” Massie said. “We do very well at the plant sale, thanks to the support of the community.”

Sardis Secondary’s Mother’s Day Plant Sale is Saturday, May 13 in the school parking lot on Stevenson Road. The sale starts at 7 a.m. and will go until about 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Cash or cheques only, there will be no credit card or debit payment available.

