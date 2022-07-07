Newly amalgamated legion branch celebrates merger with open house in Chilliwack

Folks can take in flight simulator, military displays, barbecue lunch and more

Second World War veteran Warner Hockin (seated) is greeted by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 president Sharon Churchill and Angus Haggerty following the closing of the legion ceremony on Mary Street on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Branch 4 amalgamated with Branch 280 to form Branch 295 Chilliwack-Vedder. The newly merged branch is having a celebration and open house on July 10, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The amalgamation of Chilliwack’s two Royal Canadian Legion branches will be celebrated with an open house full of activities, food and more this weekend.

The newly named Branch 295 Chilliwack-Vedder was formed when branches 4 (Chilliwack) and 280 (Vedder Golden) merged in 2021.

Now Branch 295 is welcoming everyone to its Amalgamation Celebration and Open House on Sunday, July 10.

People will be able to test their “Maverick skills” with the 147 Airwolf Cadets’ flight simulator, said branch president Krista Smith.

People are invited to “fly into Chilliwack Airport” with the 147 Airwolf Cadets’ flight simulator on Sunday, July 10 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295. (Submitted)

Various cadet corps will be there and the Canadian Military Education Centre will bring hands-on displays and vehicles. If the weather is poor, the displays will be inside.

There are also door prizes, a trivia contest, activities and a barbecue lunch from noon to 2 p.m. (hamburgers $5, hotdogs $3, water/pop $2). To cap off the day, there will be a steak dinner and evening dance.

The event runs Sunday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Branch 295 Chilliwack-Vedder (5661 Vedder Rd.).

Tickets for the dinner/dance are $18. There will be cocktails and a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m., dinner is at 5:45 p.m. and dancing to Stan Giles starts at 7 p.m. Prize draws go from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the branch which opens at 11 a.m. each day from Monday to Saturday.

For more info, call the branch at 604-858-3600 – leave a message with your name and number and they will get back to you.

