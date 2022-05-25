New traditional powwow coming to Abbotsford at Sumas First Nation

Intertribal Dancing Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Quesnel Tillicum Society’s 46th Annual Memorial Pow Wow at the soccer fieldhouse. Lindsay Chung photo

It’s time for a traditional powwow in Abbotsford.

A new event has been created and will run for two days on Sumas First Nation land, May 27 and 28. It’s called With a Good Heart Pow Wow, or Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, and is being hosted by Marilyn Klassen, known as Bear Paw, with the help of Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association.

This is the first time they’ve hosted such an event there.

The two-day powwow will have special dances throughout, including the Men’s Grass Chicken Dance for residential school victims and survivors, the Women’s Red Dress Dance for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and a special dance for the ’60s Scoop survivors.

Grand entries are at noon and 7 p.m. on Friday, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

MC is Vincent Yellow Old Woman from Siksika, Alta. Host drum is Cree Confederation from Alberta, and co-host drum is Bad Eagle from B.C.

Arena director will be Perry Smith. Head male dancer is Leo Linklater and head lady dancer is Leilani Diablo.

There will be vendors on site, with bannock, food trucks, a kids’ booth, team dancing, the potato dance, jigging and giveaways. There will also be camping on site.

On Friday, hundreds of Abbotsford school children will be invited to the site for a learning experience.

For information on how to participate, contact Marilyn at 604-614-0298 or email BearPaw_51@outlook.com.

READ MORE: Powwow blends with fitness in upcoming public class hosted by UFV Student Union Society

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordIndigenous