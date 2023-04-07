Steve Roukema is the executive director with Chilliwack Restorative Justice. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

New fundraiser for Chilliwack Restorative Justice will help vulnerable youth, adults to repair harm

Funds from Better Way Celebration dinner and silent auction will go to community, Chilliwack schools

A new fundraiser is coming up to support restorative justice in Chilliwack.

The inaugural Better Way Celebration is a dinner and silent auction with proceeds going to Chilliwack Restorative Justice. It’s set for May 6 at the Chilliwack Curling Club.

The funds will help provide a safe and encouraging environment that allows vulnerable youth and adults to repair harm and prevent conflict and discover a better way to live life.

With the support of RCMP, Chilliwack School District 33 and the community, “we are already seeing the impact restorative justice has to provide victims and offenders with a better way to handle offences,” said Steve Roukema, executive director with Chilliwack Restorative Justice.

The ‘better way’ is not only for victims and offenders, but also towards the systems we have in place in dealing with crime and conflict – it is a system that works to humanize criminal behaviour and conflict, he added.

“When restorative justice is seen as the better way, we focus on who has been harmed, what are their needs, who has a stake in the situation, and what process is needed to put things right. Though it seems simple, it is not being utilized in a way that can keep your community safer.”

Funds raised from the Better Way Celebration will go towards restorative initiatives in the community and Chilliwack schools.

The dinner is emceed by comedian Cliff Prang who will share inspirational stories of life change and impact, with some humour.

“Our keynote speaker, Dr. David Gustafson, will paint a picture of how restorative justice really is a better way to live life for everyone,” Roukema said.

Gustafson holds a doctorate in criminological sciences from the Law Faculty at KULeuven, Belgium. His specialties include: mental health, conflict resolution, mediation, trauma recovery and resilience. Considered a pioneer in restorative justice program research, development, and implementation, Gustafson has expert knowledge of the workings of criminal justice and Canadian Corrections Systems. He has accompanied scores of people through the complexities of these systems.

The Better Way Celebration is Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at the Chilliwack Curling Club. Tickets are $55 which includes a Mexican dinner.

More items are needed for the silent auction.

To buy tickets, donate to the silent auction, bid on silent auction items (starting April 28), become a sponsor, or for more information, go to restoringjustice.ca/springfundraiser.

RELATED: Funds from Operation Red Nose go to Chilliwack Restorative Justice

 

Steve Roukema is the executive director with Chilliwack Restorative Justice.
