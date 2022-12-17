A.D. Rundle Middle School students delivered holiday cards to seniors before leaving for their winter break. (Submitted by Haley Borchert)

Middle school students deliver handmade Christmas cards to Chilliwack seniors

Students were so excited to visit, sing, present their cards, says A.D. Rundle teacher

Students from a middle school in Chilliwack were on a mission to spread some holiday cheer before leaving for winter break.

Kids with A.D. Rundle Middle School’s integrated arts and tech program made greeting cards for senior citizens in the community with the end goal of hand-delivering them to various retirement residences and care homes.

The cards themselves were based on stained glass windows and inside, students wrote positive and uplifting messages for the recipients.

At the last minute, a group of students volunteered to sing carols for the seniors to go along with the delivery. While they were not able to enter one of the homes, students sang from the parking lot and waved to residents who watched, smiling and waving from their windows.

At the second home, a select group of kids went inside to sing a few songs for the seniors having their morning coffee and tea.

“We are all well aware of the effects COVID-19 has had on our interactions and connections with each other, and while restrictions have been lifting, there are many communities still feeling the effects of isolation,” teacher Haley Borchert said. “Students were so excited – even for a just short hello – to visit, sing and present their cards.”

Borchert said hopefully this can inspire others to reach out and spread a little happiness wherever they can, however small the gesture.

“You never know who may need it.”

