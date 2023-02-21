Meet author-illustrators of On Being Yukiko at the Chilliwack Museum

Jeff Chiba Stearns, Lillian Michiko Blakey giving talk on their graphic novel aimed at young people

On Being Yukiko is the subject of a talk at the Chilliwack Museum on Feb. 23, 2023. (MeditatingBunny.com)

A literary event at the Chilliwack Museum on Feb. 23 will feature a talk by the pair who co-wrote and illustrated the graphic novel, On Being Yukiko.

Guests are invited to the museum to enjoy the exhibition, ‘The Suitcase Project’, and to attend a talk afterwards by Japanese Canadian artists Jeff Chiba Stearns and Lillian Michiko Blakey, on their young-adult graphic novel exploring issues of cultural identity and history.

The authors’ talk is set for Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the education space at the museum on Spadina Avenue. Regular museum admission rates apply.

A few copies of the hardcover graphic novel On Being Yukiko will be available for purchase in the Museum Gift Shop.

