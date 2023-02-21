On Being Yukiko is the subject of a talk at the Chilliwack Museum on Feb. 23, 2023. (MeditatingBunny.com)

Meet author-illustrators of On Being Yukiko at the Chilliwack Museum

Jeff Chiba Stearns, Lillian Michiko Blakey giving talk on their graphic novel aimed at young people

A literary event at the Chilliwack Museum on Feb. 23 will feature a talk by the pair who co-wrote and illustrated the graphic novel, On Being Yukiko.

Guests are invited to the museum to enjoy the exhibition, ‘The Suitcase Project’, and to attend a talk afterwards by Japanese Canadian artists Jeff Chiba Stearns and Lillian Michiko Blakey, on their young-adult graphic novel exploring issues of cultural identity and history.

The authors’ talk is set for Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the education space at the museum on Spadina Avenue. Regular museum admission rates apply.

A few copies of the hardcover graphic novel On Being Yukiko will be available for purchase in the Museum Gift Shop.

