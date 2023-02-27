Make a Difference Sale online auction and in-person lunch to be held in Abbotsford

Winning bidders in the 2022 virtual Make a Difference Sale picked up their items at a farm on South Parallel Road. The online auction returns this year from March 4 to 7. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The annual Make a Difference Sale in Abbotsford returns as an online event from March 4 to 7 to raise money for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank (CFB).

New this year as part of the event is a lunch on Wednesday, March 8 at noon (doors open at 11:30 a.m.) at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford, with a live auction at 1 p.m. There will also be presentations on the work of the CFB.

The Make a Difference Sale was held for several years at Abby Stockyards on McClary Avenue, but it moved online in 2021, raising $348,000 for world hunger. The 2022 event raised more than $310,000.

The online auction at givergy.ca/MakeaDifferenceSale opens at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 and closes at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Pickup of all won items is Friday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Abby Stockyards.

Funds raised during the auction are typically matched by the federal government, and this year auction organizers are hoping to help the people in the Horn of Africa, where more than 20 million people are at risk of near-famine levels.

Among the items up for auction will be cattle, gift baskets, new tools, wheels of artisan cheeses, livestock feed/accessories and much more.

Anyone wanting to donate livestock or other sellable merchandise must do so by Thursday, March 2.

Donations of cash and proceeds might be eligible for a charitable donation receipt from Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

To donate an item or to advertise on the auction website, email brandsma.rob@gmail.com or bogob@shaw.ca or call Rob at 604-834-4435 or Bob at 604-855-8016.

Cash donations can also be made on the auction website.

Canadian Foodgrains Bank works with organizations in developing countries to meet emergency food needs and achieve long-term solutions to hunger.

They partner with agencies such as the Mennonite Central Committee, the Salvation Army and World Renew.

Those wanting to attend the luncheon are asked to register at bit.ly/3JdV3AO

