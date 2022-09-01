List of upcoming events at Chilliwack, Sardis and Yarrow libraries

Cubetto is a hands-on, screen-free, computer programming toy geared for children ages three and up. A Cubetto storytime event is coming up at the Chilliwack Library on Thursday, Sept. 22. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack’s three libraries are chock-a-block full of events this fall. Here’s what’s coming up at the Chilliwack, Sardis and Yarrow libraries:

Storytime • Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Chilliwack Library: Thursdays, Sept. 8 to Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sardis Library: Mondays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19, (excluding Oct. 10), 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Yarrow Library: Wednesdays, Sept. 14 to Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Babytime • Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Chilliwack Library: Tuesdays, Sept. 6 to Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Crafternoon • Create marbled fall leaf decorations for your home – an in-library ‘take-and-make. Dress to get messy. For ages five and older. Yarrow Library: Thursday, Sept. 15, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

BeTween Book Club • Love to read and talk about books? Can’t make it down to the library on your own? Join our monthly BeTween Book Club and bring along your mom, grandpa, sister (you decide) who also loves to read. We read books, have lively discussions, eat snacks and meet other book lovers. Recommended for ages 9 to 12. Chilliwack Library: Monday, Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Book Club • Join in for lively discussions of selected titles. Chosen books will change monthly and copies are provided by the library. New members are welcome to join at any time. Chilliwack Library: Thursday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

English Learners Book Club • Books will be provided. Join anytime. Read, learn, share, have fun! Our first session will include a library tour, opening a library account, discussing the book club, book selection and distribution. To register, contact Janet Les at esl@chilliwacklearning.com or call/text 604-793-5419. Chilliwack Library: Thursdays, Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Genealogy Group • Share ideas, learn new tips and tricks, solve research roadblocks, and learn the history of the area and era you are researching. Monthly meetings often include guest speakers on various topics. All are welcome. Chilliwack Library: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Library for All • An inclusive program for adults 19 and older, regardless of abilities. Bring your friends, family members or caregivers. There will b special guests and activities, snacks, and people can make new connections. This is in collaboration with Chilliwack Society for Community Living. Chilliwack Library: Thursdays, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Infant Massage • Join us for this program led by a certified infant massage instructor. Benefits for your baby may include stimulation, interaction, relaxation and relief. Please bring along a blanket and waterproof changing mat to lay your baby down on. This program is for caregivers and infants (must not be able to crawl yet), no siblings please. Registration is required, please. Contact Ali Edelman at 604-823-8760 ext. 3251 or email aedelman@fvcdc.org to sign up. Sardis Library: Wednesdays, Sept. 14 to Oct. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Baby Yoga • Relax, energize and rebuild strength in a playful and welcoming environment. Learn calming baby massage and stretch techniques with a yoga instructor. Best suited for babies that are not yet mobile. Previous yoga experience not required. Age six weeks and up welcome. Registration required. Call or drop by the library to sign up. Sardis Library: Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kids Yoga with The Valley Bee • Join yoga teacher Britt Zurowski from thevalleybee.ca for this play-based yoga. There will be games, poses, meditation, relaxation and a story to match the theme of emotions. Yoga mats and blankets provided. Registration required. For kids aged four to 11. Contact the Chilliwack Library to sign up. Chilliwack Library: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Great Blue Heron Reserve Storytime • Celebrate Science Literacy Week with us at the Great Blue Heron Reserve. You and your little one will be treated to a storytime, followed by a guided tour of the reserve where you’ll get to see and learn all about the amazing wildlife that live there. Registration required, please call or drop by the library to sign up. Great Blue Heron Reserve: Monday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rainbow Café • This partnership program with Chilliwack Community Services offers an inclusive and safe space for youth aged nine to 12 who are part of or curious about the LGBTQ community. Space for tweens to ask questions, learn, and meet new friends. There will be snacks, beverages, and board games provided. Chilliwack Library: Monday, Sept. 19, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fun with Sphero BOLT • The Sphero BOLT provides unlimited ways to express your inventive ideas and experience the power of programming… or you can just have fun driving it around the room. BOLTs brings robotics, coding and STEAM principles together – all through play. Drop in to check out this playground addition and see what it can do. Chilliwack Library: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Author Reading: Lindsay Maple • Join local author Lindsay Maple as she reads from her new book, (Not) Your Basic Love Story, a romcom about acceptance, compromise, and love being the only thing that truly matters. Copies will be available for purchase. Sardis Library: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cubetto Storytime • It is never too early to begin learning logic and coding. Cubetto is a friendly wooden robot that teaches children the basics of computer programming through stories and activities. Join our special storytime where we will read a special story starring Cubetto and celebrate Science Literacy Week. Chilliwack Library: Thursday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Parent Child Mother Goose • Discover fun with rhymes, songs, and stories. This is an interactive program for children up to age three and caregivers. Mother Goose helps you learn ways to encourage your child’s language and social/emotional development. Healthy snacks will be provided. Registration is required and opens Sept. 6. Contact Ali Edelman at 604-823-8760 ext. 3251 or email aedelman@fvcdc.org to sign up. Sardis Library: Wednesdays, Oct. 19 to Nov. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Paws 4 Stories • St. John Ambulance child certified therapy dogs make very supportive listeners. Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. Please have a book picked out to read to the dog ahead of your 15-minute appointment. Registration required. Call or drop by the library to sign up. Suitable for kids up to age 12. Chilliwack Library: Saturdays, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sardis Library: Wednesdays, Sept. 14, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Chilliwack Library (604-792-1941) is located at 45860 First Ave. The Sardis Library (604-858-5503) is located at 5819 Tyson Rd. The Yarrow Library (604-823-4664) is located at 4670 Community St.

