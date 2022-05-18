“What a wonderful way to support and celebrate the ending of a chapter,” said Chilliwack librarian Kelli Whitehead. She organized a writing contest for local high school graduates where teens can win one of three half-hour photo sessions. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Library offers Chilliwack grads chance to win photo session through writing contest

Winners drawn randomly, contest not based on writing skills, says Chilliwack librarian

High school graduates of 2022 have a chance to win one of three photo sessions with a draw date taking place just before prom.

The high school writing contest, put on by the Chilliwack, Sardis and Yarrow libraries, is open to all graduates in the Chilliwack area.

Librarian Kelli Whitehead came up with the idea.

“I am really big on community work so I thought what a great idea to celebrate our grad year and our opening up of the world again,” she said.

Grads are asked to write a 250-word piece about something they’ve read, or their favourite author, book or genre. They then drop off their submission to either the Chilliwack, Sardis or Yarrow library.

There will be one $150 prize drawn from each of the three libraries.

Why a draw and not a judged contest based on writing skills?

“If I was a student – I was not a strong writer – and I would have seen something like this I’d think ‘I’ll never win.’”

Whitehead said by making the draw completely randomized it’s open to everybody and all grads will have a fair chance to win.

The winners will each get a half-hour grad photo shoot by Victoria Scott Photography (valued at $150 each). If they don’t want grad photos taken, the prize can be used towards a half-hour portrait photo session with friends or family instead.

The deadline for submissions is June 15. Entries can be typed or hand-written and are limited to one per person.

“What a wonderful way to support and celebrate the ending of a chapter,” Whitehead said.

