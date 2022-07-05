Libraries in Chilliwack offer up free events throughout summer

The Chilliwack, Sardis and Yarrow libraries have a number of free events throughout the summer.

Storytime – Enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime takes place at the Chilliwack Library (Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. until Aug. 25), the Sardis Library (Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. until Aug. 29, excluding Aug. 1), and the Yarrow Library (Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 6, July 20 and Aug. 3).

Babytime – Help your baby develop speech and language skills. Babytime takes place at the Chilliwack Library (Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. until Aug 30), the Sardis Library (Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. July 7 to Aug. 25), and the Yarrow Library (Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on July 13, 27, Aug. 10 and 24).

Rock Painting – Rock on! Turn an ordinary stone into a unique piece of art. Bring two rocks with the shape and potential to become a 3D conversation piece for your home or garden. All other supplies will be provided. Registration is required, please call or drop by the Sardis library to sign up. It’s happening at the Sardis Library on July 11, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Puzzle Cube Drop In – Join library staff for this drop-in session where anyone can attempt to solve the classic 3×3 Rubik’s Cube. Whether you are a total beginner or looking to increase your solving speed, stop by and cube at the library. All ages and skill levels are welcome and cubes will be provided. Takes place at the Chilliwack Library on Tuesday, July 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Genealogy Group – Share ideas, learn new tips and tricks, solve research roadblocks, and learn the history of the area and era you are researching. Monthly meetings often include guest speakers on various topics. All are welcome. Happening at the Chilliwack Library on Wednesday, July 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Build It – The library will provide the equipment, you bring your imagination. Test your engineering skills while you build amazing structures. Fun geared towards ages five and up, younger children welcome with an adult helper. Takes place at the Chilliwack Library every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Chilliwack Library (604-792-1941) is located at 45860 First Ave. The Sardis Library (604-858-5503) is located at 5819 Tyson Rd. The Yarrow Library (604-823-4664) is located at 4670 Community St.

