Kent’s Mayor Pranger completes 26-km walk to raise funds for aquatic centre

District of Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger raises her arms in victory after completing a 26-kilometre walk from Agassiz to Chilliwack to raise awareness for the need for a year-round aquatic centre in Agassiz. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) District of Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger is congratulated after completing a 26-kilometre walk from Agassiz to Chilliwack to raise awareness for the need for a year-round aquatic centre in Agassiz. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) District of Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger chats with media after completing a 26-kilometre walk from Agassiz to Chilliwack to raise awareness for the need for a year-round aquatic centre in Agassiz. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger mingles with locals before starting her 26-kilometre walk to Chilliwack. (Adam Louis/Observer) A few dozen people gathered at Municipal Hall to wish the walkers well as the Walk the Talk for Lets’emot gets underway on Saturday, April 22. (Adam Louis/Observer) Mayor Sylvia Pranger meets with local officers. (Adam Louis/Observer) Teresa Garneau holds up her “Harrison Challenge” sign as she prepares for the Walk the Talk for Lets’emot. Garneau, a Harrison resident, has been privately gathering sponsorships and raising funds for the construction of the future Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre. (Adam Louis/Observer) (Adam Louis/Observer) The atmosphere was fun and celebratory as the Walk the Talk for Lets’emot got underway on Saturday morning. The funds raised during the walk will go toward the construction of the future Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre. (Adam Louis/Observer) District of Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger and Cheam First Nation Chief Andrew Victor speak before the Walk the Talk for Lets’emot event. Several local dignitaries joined the walk for at least part of the 26-kilometre journey, including representatives from Harrison Hot Springs and the district. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Update: 1:24 p.m.

All smiles and after five hours of walking, Mayor Pranger has arrived at Chilliwack Coliseum, a few minutes after 1 p.m.

Pranger told The Observer while she could probably do another 10 km, she would really rather not.

A crowd of about 30 people were there to greet the mayor when she finished, including a group of local dignitaries from the District of Kent. Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove also crossed the finish line with Pranger.

Her advice for anyone who wants to take on the 26-kilometre walk?

“Be sure to change your shoes at least once,” the mayor said.

District of Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger smiles after completing a 26-kilometre walk from Agassiz to Chilliwack to raise awareness for the need for a year-round aquatic centre in Agassiz. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The community still needs to raise about $3.5 million, the estimated cost for construction of the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre. About $16.5 million has been raised so far, meaning fundraising is a bit more than 80 per cent complete.

Stay connected for the complete story in this week’s edition of The Observer.

Update: 12:28 p.m.

The walkers made a brief stop at Kent’s Ice Cream for a break as of 12:18 p.m.

Update: 10:35 a.m.

The walkers have passed the first checkpoint at Rosedale Grocery.

Update: 8 a.m.

The Walk the Talk for Lets’emot is underway. Mayor Sylvia Pranger, Chief Andrew Victor, Theresa Omelus Garneau are on their way to Chilliwack. Mayor Ken Popove will join the walk at Portage Park in the Fairfield Island area of Chilliwack.

Several dignitaries were present for the opening of the walk and will join the group for at least part of the way. These representatives included Couns. Michie Vidal and Leo Facio of Harrison Hot Springs and Couns. Kerstin Schwichtenberg and Susan Spaeti of the District of Kent.

The walkers are expected at Chilliwack Coliseum at about 1 p.m.

Stay connected for more.

Original story:

Starting at 8 a.m. this morning, Mayor Sylvia Pranger and Cheam First Nation Chief Andrew Victor will walk 26 kilometres from Agassiz to Chilliwack to raise money for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre.

Pranger and Victor – along with Harrison Hot Springs resident Teresa Omelus Garneau – will walk from Municipal Hall in Agassiz to Chilliwack Coliseum in Chilliwack.

The distance is symbolic in that Chilliwack hosts the next closest pool facility to the District of Kent.

“This walk and the distance covered truly demonstrates the need to fundraise for an all-season pool facility in Agassiz, so that there is accessibility for the disabled and inclusivity for all,” Pranger said in a statement.

Chief Victor said the Cheam First Nation is proud to support the LRAC project.

“Mayor Pranger is leading the way for this great project that will benefit our region. I am pleased to join her in walking to the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre,” he stated. “I hope many more people, families, and businesses put their best foot forward for this great initiative.”

To follow the Walk live, visit kentbc.ca/MayorWalk. Stay connected to The Observer for updates throughout the morning.

@AgassizObserver

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassizchilliwack