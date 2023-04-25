Kent mayor brings in at least $1,000 per kilometre in 26K walking fundraiser

District of Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger raises her arms in victory after completing a 26-kilometre walk from Agassiz to Chilliwack to raise awareness for the need for a year-round aquatic centre in Agassiz. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) District of Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger smiles after completing a 26-kilometre walk from Agassiz to Chilliwack to raise awareness for the need for a year-round aquatic centre in Agassiz. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) District of Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger and Cheam First Nation Chief Andrew Victor speak before the Walk the Talk for Lets’emot event. Several local dignitaries joined the walk for at least part of the 26-kilometre journey, including representatives from Harrison Hot Springs and the district. (Adam Louis/Observer) Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger mingles with locals before starting her 26-kilometre walk to Chilliwack. (Adam Louis/Observer) The atmosphere was fun and celebratory as the Walk the Talk for Lets’emot got underway on Saturday morning. The funds raised during the walk will go toward the construction of the future Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre. (Adam Louis/Observer) Teresa Garneau holds up her “Harrison Challenge” sign as she prepares for the Walk the Talk for Lets’emot. Garneau, a Harrison resident, has been privately gathering sponsorships and raising funds for the construction of the future Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre. (Adam Louis/Observer) Local dignitaries gathered at Municipal Hall in Agassiz to cheer on the walkers for the Walk the Talk for Lets’emot event. (Photo/District of Kent) The walkers trek across the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge on their way to Chilliwack to raise funds for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre (Photo/District of Kent) Mayor Sylvia Pranger takes a photo at Rosedale Grocery, the first official stop on the Walk the Talk for Lets’emot event. (Photo/District of Kent) The walkers stopped at Kent’s Ice Cream Co. before heading for Chilliwack Coliseum. (Photo/District of Kent) The victory celebration at Chilliwack Coliseum concluded Saturday’s events. (Photo/District of Kent)

After just over five hours on the road, District of Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger and a group of tired walkers crossed the finish line of a fundraising walk that started in Agassiz and ended in Chilliwack – 26 kilometres away.

The fundraiser is part of a continued effort to raise funds for the future Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre (LRAC). According to a social media post from the district, approximately $20,000 was raised prior to the walk on Saturday, April 22.

During the council meeting a few days later, Pranger disclosed that at least $30,000 had been raised. Officials told The Observer that a final total would be presented at a future district council meeting.

Cheam First Nation Chief Andrew Victor, councillors from Harrison Hot Springs and the District of Kent and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove all walked a portion with Pranger, Harrison’s Theresa Omelus Garneau and few other long-haul walkers.

The fundraiser is part of a continued effort to raise funds for the future Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre (LRAC). Thus far about $16.5 million of the estimated $21 million needed for construction has been raised through grant funding, municipal resources and through a variety of grassroots efforts.

The LRAC would eventually replace the Ferny Coombe Outdoor Pool, which has been in service to the community since 1978. It would be build adjacent to the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre on Pioneer Avenue in Agassiz.

The group walked from Municipal Hall in Agassiz to the Chilliwack Coliseum, from about 8 a.m. to just after 1 p.m. The walkers had a few stops along the way, including Rosedale Grocery, Kent’s Ice Cream (yes, they did get a treat) and Portage Park in Chilliwack to pick up Popove.

Pranger was smiling ear to ear upon finishing the walk. She was immediately presented with a bouquet of flowers and greeted by community members and local dignitaries.

She told The Observer that while she could have done another 10 kilometres, she’d rather not.

“(The distance) highlights the fact that Agassiz and the area really needs an aquatic centre, a year-round facility,” she said. “And I”m hopeful this will bring lots of attention to it so that people can get on the bandwagon and support the pool and the whole community. It’s a community event.”

She added there were plenty of well-wishers along the way with people waving and drivers blowing their horns. Some actually stopped and donated cash on the spot.

Her advice for anyone who wants to take on the 26-kilometre walk?

“Be sure to change your shoes at least once,” the mayor said.

Agassizchilliwack