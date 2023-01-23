Kent-Harrison Foundation gives back to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

A $1,100 grant went to help ship more books across Fraser Valley

A life-sized cutout of Dolly Parton at the top of the Jinkerson stairs in Chilliwack, in June 2020. The Kent-Harrison Foundation granted the local Imagination Library $1,100 toward their cause – just in time for Dolly’s 77th birthday. (File Photo)

The Kent-Harrison Foundation granted just over $1,100 to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Fraser Valley.

The Imagination Library publicly thanked KHF via social media; it seems the grant came practically right on time for Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday. The Fraser Valley branch of the larger Imagination Library organizations serves Chilliwack, Harrison Hot Springs, Harrison Mills, Agassiz and Hope.

Imagination Library Fraser Valley spokesperson Brian Martin said the money would be used to cover the cost of books and shipping as they send out books to the homes of children under the age of five.

The Optimist Club of Chilliwack also financially sponsors the local Imagination Library, and Made to Measure Consulting and Coaching as well as Lolly’s Fashion Lounge – both of Chilliwack – help coordinate the program.

The Fraser Valley Imagination Library has been operating in the eastern Fraser Valley since 2018. As of publication, the local Imagination Library has shipped nearly 13,000 books and more than 650 children have participated in the program.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library launched in 1995 as a book gifting program that sends free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five. The Imagination Library spans the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland. The organization gave away its first million books by 2003, and by 2022, at least 2 million books are mailed each month.

To donate or to learn more about local efforts, find them on Facebook at facebook.com/ImaginationLibraryFraserValley or online at imaginationlibrary.com/ca/affiliate/BCFRASERVALLEY.

The Kent-Harrison Foundations fosters and grows permanent endowment funds to financially support a number of local organzations. Grant recipients from last year include the Agassiz-Harrison Historical Society, Agassiz-Harrison Community Services and the Harrison Festival Society. Learn more at kentharrisonfoundation.com.

