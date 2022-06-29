Inaugural scouts carnival fundraiser in Chilliwack brings in more than $10,000

Kids play a fishing game at the inaugural Scouts Community Carnival at Watson Glen Park on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) This ‘lollipop tree’ was one of many games at the inaugural Scouts Community Carnival at Watson Glen Park on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People check out the beaver buggy races during the inaugural Scouts Community Carnival at Watson Glen Park on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) There were many games where kids could win prizes during the inaugural Scouts Community Carnival at Watson Glen Park on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) There were many games where kids could win prizes during the inaugural Scouts Community Carnival at Watson Glen Park on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kids place nuts into a Plinko-style peg board while playing a game at the inaugural Scouts Community Carnival at Watson Glen Park on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) This ‘lollipop tree’ was one of many games at the inaugural Scouts Community Carnival at Watson Glen Park on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

An inaugural carnival fundraiser for a local scouting group brought in more than $10,000 over the weekend.

The Scouts Community Carnival on Saturday, hosted by 6th Chilliwack Scouts, raised a total of $10,900.

More than half of that money was from an “extremely generous” $7,500 cheque from the Dogwood Monarch Lions Club, said organizer Gina Hunter. When the Lions heard about the carnival, they donated funds raised from their bingo.

The event at Watson Glen Park on June 25 featured free outdoor scouting activities, plus about a dozen hand-built and hand-designed games which cost $1 or $2 each to play. There was also a raffle, a vendors’ market, food trucks, prizes and more.

“I was lucky enough to hear many people commenting on how much fun they had at the Scouts Community Carnival, which made all of the planning worthwhile,” Hunter said.

Money from the fundraiser goes to the 6th Chilliwack Scouts and the No One Left Behind program which helps financially disadvantaged kids participate in scouting.

The carnival was also a way to spread the word about Scouts Canada.

“We also have people requesting more information about the 6th Chilliwack Scouts, which is fantastic as we want to be able to grow our program and share more amazing experiences with new kids and scouters.”

For more, go to scouts.ca.

