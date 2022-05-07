In-person early literacy programs return to Chilliwack libraries

Both Babytime and Storytime are back at the Chilliwack and Sardis libraries

In-person programs are slowly returning to Chilliwack’s libraries and one of the first to start up again are two early literacy programs.

Babytime and Storytime are back in-person at both the Chilliwack and Sardis libraries.

Program details:

Babytime at the Chilliwack Library (drop in): Tuesdays, May 17 to Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. • Make language fun. Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Space is limited, please arrive early to avoid disappointment. For ages 0 to 2 years.

Storytime at the Chilliwack Library (drop in): Thursdays, May 19 to Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. • Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Space is limited, please arrive early to avoid disappointment. For ages 2 to 5. People are welcome to bring younger siblings to Storytime if it’s easier for them.

Storytime and Babytime at the Sardis Library requires registration ahead of time. Storytime begins in June. The first eight-week round of Babytime is full, and the next session starts in July. Folks can register online for both Storytime and Babytime at fvrl.bc.ca.

