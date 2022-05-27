Hot dog barbecue to raise funds for Chilliwack Pride Society

Event will also celebrate new pride banners installed by City of Chilliwack on May 25

The inaugural Chilliwack Pride Barbecue took place at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre on Aug. 24, 2019. This year’s fundraiser barbecue is set for June 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A hot dog barbecue to raise money for the Chilliwack Pride Society is set for June 5.

The event, which takes place on Mill Street, will also celebrate the new pride banners which were installed by the City of Chilliwack on May 25. The banners were designed by Justin Mallard, Teri Westerby and Bon Graham.

The event is free and the hot dogs are by donation with a suggested donation of $3. There will be gluten-free and vegan versions available, as well as pop and water by donation. The barbecue will help the Chilliwack Pride Society reach its fundraising goal of $25,000.

Folks can also get their face painted and shop for Chilliwack Pride merchandise while listening to live music by Joe Matheson. The fundraiser takes place at the same time as the downtown Chilliwack farmers’ market so people can also get local produce.

The barbecue is on Sunday, June 5 and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mill Street in downtown Chilliwack.

The event is in partnership with the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market and the Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions.

RELATED: Rainbow-themed banners coming to downtown Chilliwack for pride month

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserPride