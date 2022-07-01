Hope park filled with classic cars for Canada Day

About 200 cars turned out for the Canada Day Car Show in Hope on Friday.

The event packed downtown’s Memorial Hall with classic and modern cars, food vendors, a marketplace and live entertainment. The event is set to wrap up at 3 p.m.

It’s just one event taking place for Canada Day in Hope and around the eastern Fraser Valley. Hope’s evening Canada Day celebrations begin at 4 p.m. with more food vendors, a beer garden, live entertainment and more at 6th Ave. Park.

The event will wrap up with fireworks, beginning at about 10 p.m.

The City of Chilliwack celebrations begin at 5 p.m. at Townsend Park, and Abbotsford’s celebrations began in the morning and carry through to a fireworks finale as well.

There are events taking place throughout the day into the evening in Harrison Hot Springs as well, with even more fireworks.

