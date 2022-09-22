High school grads handed $55,000 in scholarships thanks to Chilliwack Foundation donors

Total of 52 grads in Chilliwack School District were awarded scholarships by foundation this year

G.W. Graham Secondary School’s commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Chilliwack Coliseum. A total of 52 high school graduates in the Chilliwack School District received scholarships from the Chilliwack Foundation. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

In 2022, 52 Chilliwack high school graduates received a total of $55,000 in scholarships thanks to the generosity of Chilliwack Foundation donors.

The following students received funds from the F. Clifford Brown Scholarships, the Dr. Anne Sussel Science Awards, the Bowes Education Awards, the Frank George Memorial Awards, the Jack Williams Memorial Awards, the John & Joy Helders Award, the Luscombe/VonBylberg Awards, the B.C. Summer Games Legacy Awards, the Dr. Tony Newby Memorial Scholarships, and the Dr. Carmen Kirkness Memorial Scholarship:

Chilliwack Secondary School: Alyssa Picco, Ana Paula Truqui, Brandon Proctor, Christina Peet Williams, John Clempson, Macie Andries, Mikayla Green, Owen Kingma, Pawandeep Daliaho, Riley Zacharias, Taegan Factor, Taylor Pfeifer, Teagan Factor, Tessa McKay and Tyler Derevlean.

G.W. Graham Secondary School: Anika Janzen, Anwen Sloan, Avery Allen, Bradley Young, Brooke Vandenberg, Dueen Meer, Emily Bueckert, Finley Despins, Jasmine Padgham, Khauner Fast, Lamay Boshoff, Maya Dombowsky, Nicholas Davis, Nicole Leighton, Samantha Larsen and Sarah Christie.

Highroad Academy: Anna Stewart.

Sardis Secondary School: Aidan Miller, Aleah Andres, Alexander McNeil, Alexis Stollings, Alia Herrin, Carter Fawcett, Chelan Portier, Daisha Lightle, Emily Nelson, Ireland Waal, Julia Smyth, Karen Zhao, Mairi MacIsaac, Malakai Moore, Paloma Hochstetter, Teagan Wilkins, Thomas Mordant, Tiana Hoeppner, Vanesa Geary and Zach Wolder.

Two new funds have been created this year and will provide additional scholarships in years to come.

The generous donation of $90,000 from the Aitchelitz Farmers Institute will provide scholarships to students pursuing further education in horticulture or agriculture.

Recently, the Chilliwack Foundation received $200,000 to establish the Anna Hejja Legacy Award. This fund was designated by the Chilliwack Crime Prevention Society to provide scholarships to students pursuing post-secondary education in criminology, crime prevention, or a related field.

Every dollar that is donated to the Chilliwack Foundation is invested in perpetuity and only the income from these investments is used to provide scholarships to Chilliwack graduates.

