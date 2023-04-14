Heron viewing, creative pancakes and more coming up on Earth Day at blue heron reserve in Chilliwack

People will be able to view herons, eat creative pancakes by Jay Peachy and take part in other activities during Earth Day at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Left photo: Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file; right photo submitted by Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society)

Earth Day at a nature reserve in Chilliwack will include puppetry, crafts, Indigenous teachings and pancake art.

The folks at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve have a lot planned for the Saturday, April 22 event.

“Earth Day is coming up and we have a wonderful way for you to celebrate and honour the day,” said executive director Camille Coray.

The day will start with a $10 pancake brunch at 11 a.m.

But it isn’t just a standard pancake breakfast, Coray said. The flapjacks will be made using organic pancake mix from Anita’s Mill, plus there will be real maple syrup, and compostable plates and wooden utensils.

Pancakes in the shapes of eagles, herons and more will be made by Jay Peachy. (Submitted by Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society)

Creative “art” pancakes will be made by Jay Peachy. He is a master of pancake art and will be entertaining folks by making his creative masterpieces throughout the brunch hour. He’ll create pancakes in the shapes of eagles, herons and more. And, yes, kids will be able to eat them.

Coffee and tea will be served in ceramic cups, or people are asked to bring their own travel mug.

Registration is required for the pancake brunch.

Any money raised from the meal will go toward the construction of the education pavilion, which will be a sheltered area that will serve as an outdoor teaching/learning and event space, as well as a space for Indigenous ceremony, celebration, and sharing of traditional knowledge.

During the brunch hour, there will also be a traditional welcome from Indigenous knowledge keeper Gracie Kelly (Temexw Teachings).

After pancakes, from noon until 3 p.m., a variety of workshops, entertainment and other activities are planned.

People can sign up for one of Kelly’s three 45-minute workshops (12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., or 2 p.m. to 2:45 pm.). The workshop includes a walk to the river while sharing Indigenous traditional knowledge and teachings, a drum song honouring the river, and a creative reflection activity: writing or painting on rocks chosen from the river.

Other activities will include nature-themed musical performances, arts and crafts, and puppet stories by Pancakes and Puppetry (Jay Peachy). The puppetry show will focus on the importance of protecting natural spaces on our earth and the impact that everyone can make by doing their part. The show is for all ages.

The 20-minute art activities, where people can make a wooden bird, will be held in six sessions throughout the day.

“We will also have one of our knowledgeable staff on hand to help with heron colony viewing,” Coray added.

Earth Day at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve (5200 Sumas Prairie Rd.) is Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch is $10 and registration is required. All workshops and art classes are free but registration is also required. To register, go to chilliwackblueheron.com/events/upcoming-events.

