Here’s what’s coming up at the 3 libraries in Chilliwack

From reading to dogs to a technology help session for seniors, here’s a list of what’s happening at the libraries in Chilliwack in February.

Storytime • Introduce kids to the love of books and language with storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Location and time: Chilliwack Library on Thursdays, Jan. 12 to May 25 (excluding March 23 and March 30), 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Sardis Library on Mondays (excluding stat holidays), Jan. 9 to March 13 and April 3 to April 24, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Yarrow Library on Wednesdays, Jan. 11 to Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Babytime • Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Location and time: Chilliwack Library on Tuesdays, Jan. 10 to May 30 (excluding March 21 and March 28), 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tween Tuesday • Meetup on the second Tuesday of each month for different activities and snacks. No registration required, bring a friend and drop in. This month is cookie decorating. For ages eight to 12. Location and time: Chilliwack Library on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Paws 4 Stories • Reading to a four-legged buddy can help build confidence and increase self-esteem. St. John Ambulance – SJA Child Certified Therapy Dogs are the perfect fit for those needing a friend to read to. Please have a book picked out to read to the dog ahead of your 15-minute appointment. Contact the Sardis Library to schedule a session. Location and time: Sardis Library on Wednesdays, Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

BeTween Book Club • Love to read and talk about books? Can’t make it down to the library on your own? Join the monthly BeTween Book Club and bring along your mom, grandpa, sister (you decide) who also loves to read. We read books, have lively discussions, eat snacks and meet other book lovers. Recommended for ages nine to 12. Location and time: Chilliwack Library on Monday, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Chilliwack Library Friday Morning Book Club • Join in for lively discussions of selected titles. Chosen books will change monthly and copies are provided by the library. Registration required, please call or drop by to sign up. Location and time: Chilliwack Library on Fridays, Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sardis Library Thursday Afternoon Book Club • Join in for lively discussions of selected titles. Chosen books will change monthly and copies are provided by the library. Registration required, please call or drop by to sign up. Location and time: Sardis Library on Thursdays, Feb. 23, March 30, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

English Learners Book Club • Join others at Chilliwack Library for a casual discussion of the selected book. Books will be provided. Join anytime. Read, learn, share, have fun. For Intermediate+/CLB 5+ readers. To register, contact Caitlin Parray at esl@chilliwacklearning.com or call/text 604-392-2404. Location and time: Chilliwack Library on Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Genealogy Group • Share ideas, learn new tips and tricks, solve research roadblocks, and learn the history of the area and era you are researching. Monthly meetings often include guest speakers on various topics. All are welcome. Facilitated by Marlene Dance who has led this group since 2015 and has more than 50 years experience researching. Location and time: Chilliwack Library on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tech Help for Seniors: Using your devices • Basic skills for beginners in a small group setting. Each week will focus on a topic for an hour and then there will be a half an hour to go over questions. Sign up for one, or sign up for all. Registration required and you must supply your own device, call or drop by the library to sign up. Location and time: Chilliwack Library on Mondays, (excluding stat holidays), 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 6: Basic internet browsing, Feb. 13: Beginners guide to Word Processing, Feb 27: File Management and using a USB.

Kids Yoga • Join yoga teacher Britt Zurowski from thevalleybee.ca for this play based yoga. There will be games, poses, meditation, relaxation and a story to match the theme of emotions. Yoga mats and blankets provided. Registration required, for kids four to 11, please contact the Chilliwack Library to sign up. Location and time: Chilliwack Library on Sundays: Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, June 4, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Mindfulness for Kids • Join behaviourist Danielle Harte for a three-week guided mindfulness workshop and learn healthy, easy-to-use mental health practices for you and your young ones. Sponsored by United Way British Columbia. Registration required, for ages six to nine. To register, go to tinyurl.com/mindfulness-kids-workshop. Location and time: Sardis Library on Thursdays, Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 2, 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pro-D Day Salt Painting • Marcela will help kids create a work of art using glue, salt and water colour paint. All supplies will be provided, please dress to make a mess. Registration required, please call or drop by the library to sign up. For ages five to 12. Location and time: Chilliwack Library on Friday, Feb. 17, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pro-D Day Painting: Airbrush Art for Teens • John LeFlock will guide teens using airbrushing techniques. Airbrushing involves spraying paint onto a surface with a spray gun, also called an airbrush gun, it is a painting technique involving the use of compressed air to aerosolize paint and apply it to a surface. Registration required, please call or drop by to sign up. For ages 13 to 18. Location and time: Chilliwack Library on Friday, Feb. 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

