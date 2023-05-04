Here’s what’s coming up at Chilliwack’s 3 libraries

Here’s a list of free events coming up at the Chilliwack, Sardis and Yarrow libraries:

Storytime • Introduce kids to the love of books and language with storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Drop-in, no registration required. At the Chilliwack Library: Thursdays until June 29, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Sardis Library: Mondays (excluding stat holidays) until June 12, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Yarrow Library: Wednesdays until June 28, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Babytime • Make language fun – start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Drop-in, no registration required. At the Chilliwack Library: Tuesdays until May 30, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Sardis Library: Wednesdays, May 24 to Aug. 16, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Puzzle Contest • The puzzle competition is back. Enjoy some fun competition in teams of four. Register as a team or individually. The 500-piece puzzle is best suited for adults, however, children can register if they are each accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Call or visit the Chilliwack Library to register. At the Chilliwack Library: Saturday, May 6, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tween Tuesday •Meetup on the second Tuesday of each month for different activities and snacks. The next program is called Graphic Novel Fun. Tweens will get to make their own graphic novels, compete in a trivia challenge, and more. For ages eight to 12. No registration required, bring a friend and drop in. At the Chilliwack Library: Tuesday, May 9, 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Library for All • An inclusive program for adults 19+, regardless of abilities. Bring friends, family members or caregivers. There will be special guests, activities, snacks and new connections and it is in collaboration with Chilliwack Society for Community Living. Drop-in, no registration required. At the Chilliwack Library: Thursdays, May 11 (make your own silicone bead keychain) and May 25 (salt painting with Kelli), 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Robot Storytime & Ozobots • Good day, Earthlings. Please come join us for a robo-tastic storytime and an electrifying time with ozobots afterwards. Geared towards children six and under, however all ages are welcome. Drop-in, no registration required. At the Chilliwack Library: Saturday, May 13, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Pro-D Day Craftapalooza • Calling all crafters! The library is holding a Craftapalooza with three unique projects to create. Geared towards children ages six to 12, however all ages are welcome. Younger children may require assistance. Drop-in, no registration required. At the Chilliwack Library: Friday, May 19, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pro-D Day Customized Painted Book Edges for Teens • Create personalized book art that is both functional and beautiful. Painted edges can make an old book new or a new book newer, all you’ll need is a book and the library will supply the rest. Registration required, for ages 13 to 18. At the Chilliwack Library: May 19, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Candy Sushi for Teens • Learn about the art of sushi by crafting your own sushi-inspired dessert out of Rice Krispie treats and candy. Teens can also play anime and manga bingo with prizes for the winners. Registration required, for ages 13 to 18, please call or drop by to sign up. At the Chilliwack Library: Saturday, May 27, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Baby Sensory Playtime – a very special Babytime event • Babies learn and develop new connections in their brain through play. Sensory play helps babies learn more about the world around them. Play with the library’s collection of age-appropriate sensory toys in a safe and friendly environment. This program is designed for children ages zero to 24 months and their caregivers. Drop in, no registration required. At the Chilliwack Library: Tuesday May 30, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser Valley Regional Library